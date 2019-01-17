Aer Lingus reveals first brand makeover in 20 years

20 years since it last rebooted its iconic green livery and shamrock logo, the airline is rolling out a new 'brand identity', to include uniforms designed by Louise Kennedy.

The refresh has been a tightly guarded secret, with the new look being unveiled from a hangar at Dublin Airport (watch live stream below).

"Re-imagining this great brand was both challenging and stimulating," said Seán Doyle, who replaced Stephen Kavanagh as the airline's CEO this month.

"It must reflect Ireland in 2019 - a society that is open, progressive, liberal, outward-looking and dynamic," added Mike Rutter, its Chief Operating Officer.

The new look, developed with US design and brand strategy company Lippincott, reflects the airline's ambition to become "the leading value carrier across the North Atlantic", it says.

It comes as part of a "major investment programme" that has ranged from a new Business Class to new routes, including Montreal and Minneapolis-St Paul, and the arrival of14 new A321LR 'neo' aircraft - a new generation of single-aisle, transatlantic planes with economy and business class.

It will grow its transatlantic fleet from17 to 30 aircraft by 2023.

Last year, it was revealed that designer Louise Kennedy had been chosen to create a uniform to replace the current iteration, worn by cabin crew since 1998.

The airline, owned by Willie Walsh-led IAG since 2015, is also set to offer a complimentary glass of wine or beer with meal service to transatlantic economy guests, it says.

