Aer Lingus plane bound for LA forced to do U-turn over three hours into journey

Independent.ie

An Aer Lingus plane travelling from Dublin to Los Angeles has been forced to turn around over three hours into the journey due to a technical issue.

https://www.independent.ie/life/travel/travel-news/aer-lingus-plane-bound-for-la-forced-to-do-uturn-over-three-hours-into-journey-37216728.html

https://www.independent.ie/business/article37216727.ece/62e31/AUTOCROP/h342/2017-01-10_bus_27677573_I1.JPG