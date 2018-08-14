Aer Lingus plane bound for LA forced to do U-turn over three hours into journey
An Aer Lingus plane travelling from Dublin to Los Angeles has been forced to turn around over three hours into the journey due to a technical issue.
Flight EI 145 made a U-turn over Greenland and is now flying back to Ireland.
The plane left Dublin at around 3pm today and was scheduled to land in LA at around 6pm local time.
Aer Lingus tweeted that the plane is now expected to land back in Ireland at 9.30pm tonight due to technical reasons.
Online Editors