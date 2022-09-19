Aer Lingus’ online check-in facility is still “experiencing some issues” and the airline has apologised to affected passengers.

Earlier this morning the Aer Lingus said its online check-in and “manage trip services” had been fully restored following disruption yesterday.

On Sunday afternoon, the Aer Lingus said it was working is to address technical “issues” which were impacting customers.

"We're aware that some customers are having issues managing bookings and checking in online. Our teams are working to resolve this. Check-in at all airports remains available for customers travelling today. We apologise for the inconvenience,” Aer Lingus said.

The disruption continued for several hours, and yesterday evening the airline said customers were still “having issues checking in via our website and mobile app” but airport check-in remain was available.

Shortly after 6am this morning the airline said: “Online check-in and manage trip services are now available again via our website and mobile app. We apologise to customers for any inconvenience caused by the issues.”

However, customers have continued to lodge complaints with Aer Lingus on Twitter.

Just after 9am a passenger contacted the airline to say he was trying to check-in since yesterday and has still had “no joy”.

A representative for the airline responded: “Hi, we are currently experiencing some issues with our check in facility. Our team are currently working to resolve these issues as quickly as possible. Apologies for the obvious inconvenience.”

In a statement issued to Independent.ie, a spokesperson for Aer Lingus said: "We are aware that some customers are again experiencing issues checking-in online via our website and mobile app and managing their bookings. Our team is working to resolve these issues as quickly as possible.

"For customers who have been unable to check-in online, check-in remains available at the airports and there is no impact on our schedule. Customers should arrive at the airport 2 hours before departure for European flights and 3 hours before departure for transatlantic flights.

"Customers who require assistance with their booking can contact our customer service agents across our call centre, live chat and social media channels. We apologise for the inconvenience caused to customers."

It comes as thousands of passengers were discommoded when Aer Lingus’ online check-in systems went down on Saturday, September 10.

On Friday the airline confirmed that the traffic chaos was caused by a severed fibre optic cable at the offices of its UK cloud services provider.

In a statement sent to affected passengers, Aer Lingus CEO Lynne Embleton said the connection issue stemmed from “unrelated construction work damaged”.

"Aer Lingus has a contract with a leading cloud services provider to host the network and infrastructure behind our core operational and customer system. Their internet services provider in the UK had a major failure in their network when, early on Saturday morning, unrelated construction work damaged one of the fibre optic cables which provide connection to our systems.

"The cable was not repaired until 5.30pm and at that point, our Aer Lingus systems began to come back on-line,” Ms Embleton wrote.

"Of course, the question we have asked our supplier is what happend to the back-up which should have kicked-in and supported our systems. And the answer is that unfortunately, a component then failed in the back-up.

"This should not have happened and our supplier has apologised for both the break in the main connection and the failure in the back-up. Both have now been fixed and measures have been put in place which should prevent an outage of this type happening again.”

Aer Lingus has not indicated what has caused the latest disruption.