Aer Lingus is hiring cabin crew - how to apply and what you could earn
The airline is recruiting cabin crew for an expansion that will see 13 new aircraft added within five years
Are you between 5'2" and 6'2" with weight/height "in proportion"? Can you swim 25m unaided? Fancy a high-flying career in the skies?
Aer Lingus is rapidly expanding, this week announcing plans to grow its North Atlantic fleet from 17 to 30 aircraft within five years.
Now, it needs cabin crew to staff that expansion - a recruitment drive is underway to fill new positions for its Dublin and Cork bases from March 2019.
Candidates do not need previous experience, but they should be "highly motivated and flexible", the airline says, as well as excellent communicators.
They should also:
- Be 18 years of age or older
- Be eligible to live and work in the Republic of Ireland
- Be fluent in spoken and written English
- Hold a valid EEA passport allowing worldwide travel
- Have 12 months experience in a face-to-face customer service/sales roles
- Have no tattoos/piercings that are visible in uniform
- Be flexible to work shifts, unsociable hours, weekends etc.
A second European language is listed as a desirable criteria, as is previous cabin crew experience and an EASA Attestation of Initial Safety Training.
Additional requirements for candidates include:
- A verifiable five-year background check
- Details of three contactable referees
- Between 5‘2"- 6‘2" in height, with weight-height in proportion
- Ability to reach up to 6‘3"
- Ability to stand for long periods of time (at least four hours)
- Ability to lift objects up to 18kgs and pull a beverage cart of 100kgs
- Ability to swim 25m unaided and tread water for at least one minute
- Complete a medical questionnaire and medical examination
- Visual acuity of 6/9 (aided or unaided)
Successful candidates will complete a five-week cabin crew training course next May at Aer Lingus’ in-house Training Academy in Dublin Airport.
Training covers a wide range of topics, from theoretical and practical components to health and safety procedures, grooming and guest experience.
Aer Lingus cabin crew can earn a potential €1,900 to €2,000 per month in take home pay, based on the average summer season, the airline says.
Cabin crew in training are also paid a salary. The airline is taking applications for the first two weeks of November online here (aerlingus.com/careers).
Online Editors