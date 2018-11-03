Are you between 5'2" and 6'2" with weight/height "in proportion"? Can you swim 25m unaided? Fancy a high-flying career in the skies?

Are you between 5'2" and 6'2" with weight/height "in proportion"? Can you swim 25m unaided? Fancy a high-flying career in the skies?

Aer Lingus is hiring cabin crew - how to apply and what you could earn

Aer Lingus is rapidly expanding, this week announcing plans to grow its North Atlantic fleet from 17 to 30 aircraft within five years.

Now, it needs cabin crew to staff that expansion - a recruitment drive is underway to fill new positions for its Dublin and Cork bases from March 2019.

Candidates do not need previous experience, but they should be "highly motivated and flexible", the airline says, as well as excellent communicators.

They should also:

Be 18 years of age or older

Be eligible to live and work in the Republic of Ireland

Be fluent in spoken and written English

Hold a valid EEA passport allowing worldwide travel

Have 12 months experience in a face-to-face customer service/sales roles

Have no tattoos/piercings that are visible in uniform

Be flexible to work shifts, unsociable hours, weekends etc.

A second European language is listed as a desirable criteria, as is previous cabin crew experience and an EASA Attestation of Initial Safety Training.

May 2017. Some of Aer Lingus's 200 new cabin crew recruits in summer 2017. Picture Jason Clarke May 2017. New Aer Lingus cabin crew recruits. Picture Jason Clarke May 2017. New Aer Lingus cabin crew recruits. Picture Jason Clarke

Additional requirements for candidates include:

A verifiable five-year background check

Details of three contactable referees

Between 5‘2"- 6‘2" in height, with weight-height in proportion

Ability to reach up to 6‘3"

Ability to stand for long periods of time (at least four hours)

Ability to lift objects up to 18kgs and pull a beverage cart of 100kgs

Ability to swim 25m unaided and tread water for at least one minute

Complete a medical questionnaire and medical examination

Visual acuity of 6/9 (aided or unaided)

Successful candidates will complete a five-week cabin crew training course next May at Aer Lingus’ in-house Training Academy in Dublin Airport.

Training covers a wide range of topics, from theoretical and practical components to health and safety procedures, grooming and guest experience.

Aer Lingus cabin crew can earn a potential €1,900 to €2,000 per month in take home pay, based on the average summer season, the airline says.

May 2017. New Aer Lingus cabin crew recruits. Picture Jason Clarke May 2017. New Aer Lingus cabin crew recruits. Picture Jason Clarke May 2017. Some of Aer Lingus's 200 new cabin crew recruits in summer 2017. Picture Jason Clarke

Cabin crew in training are also paid a salary. The airline is taking applications for the first two weeks of November online here (aerlingus.com/careers).

Read more:

Online Editors