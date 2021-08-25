Aer Lingus delays transatlantic flights from Manchester and no longer allows free 10kg carry-on bags on short-haul routes

AER LINGUS will delay the start of its Manchester to New York JFK and Orlando services due to restrictions on travel into the USA, it says.

Originally scheduled to take off this summer, the JFK service will now commence on December 1, with Orlando following on December 11.

However, its Manchester to Barbados route – the first ever Aer Lingus service to the Caribbean – will proceed as planned from October 20.

The airline apologised “for any inconvenience caused” and said dedicated teams were contacting customers directly to offer full refunds, re-routing, or the option of vouchers with an additional 10pc value, for use across the network within five years.

US ‘Do Not Travel’ advice

It comes as uncertainty over travel to the US continues, with entry prohibited to non-citizens from Ireland, the UK and Schengen Area, among others.

There is little indication as to when President Biden will lift the Trump-era rules banning most European travellers. In addition, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention this month placed Ireland on its highest ‘Do Not Travel’ advisory.

Although this is guidance, rather than a legal requirement, there is concern in the tourism and aviation industries at the impact on North American visitors.

Non-essential travel from Ireland resumed from July 19, and Aer Lingus welcomed the return of its full Dublin to Washington DC service this month, but many airlines are still carrying significantly fewer passengers than they normally would at this time of year.

The end of free 10kg carry-on bags

The airline has been losing up to €1 million a day during the pandemic, and this summer cut back on free cabin baggage on its European flights.

Since June, the new short-haul carry-on baggage policy means passengers can no longer bring a free 10kg bag on board. Similar to Ryanair, these bags can be checked into the hold for free, or brought on board at a new cost of €5.99 per flight, which includes priority boarding.

They can still bring a single, smaller bag on board at no cost.

There are exceptions for adults travelling with infants, loyalty club members on certain tiers, connecting transatlantic passengers and Plus, Advantage and AerSpace fare types.

“These changes are being introduced to ensure faster boarding and deplaning, therefore improving overall customer experience,” the airline has said.