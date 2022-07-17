Aer Lingus’ decision to cancel daily flight from Shannon to Heathrow ‘beggars belief’, says senator

Aer Lingus customers have seen a number of flights cancelled on nearly a daily basis

A decision to cancel a daily flight from Shannon Airport to London Heathrow by Aer Lingus “beggars belief”, according to Senator Timmy Dooley.

The Co Clare Fianna Fáil senator said the airline’s decision to cancel the daily flight from Shannon doesn’t make sense given the pressure Dublin Airport is currently experiencing.

Officials at Heathrow last week announced they were capping the number of passengers departing the airport each day to 100,000 until September in a bid to cope with the extreme pressure facing airports due to pent-up demand and staff shortages.

"Shannon Airport has again lost out as aviation decision makers continue their obsession with Dublin Airport,” said Mr Dooley.

"It beggars belief why Aer Lingus wouldn't remove these flights just from Dublin Airport to Heathrow as we know well Dublin could do with less passengers passing through.

"The aviation sector in Ireland needs urgent reform. Shannon and other regional airports must be used more to ensure balanced regional development and to take pressure of Dublin Airport,” he said.

Aer Lingus has been contacted for a comment.



