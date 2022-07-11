Aer Lingus cancels four transatlantic flights due to staff illness

A Covid outbreak among flight crews has forced Aer Lingus to cancel four transatlantic flights on Tuesday.

The airline said it was forced to cancel its Dublin to Chicago and Dublin to Boston flights and return flights scheduled for tomorrow as it copes with staff illness and “operational challenges”.

Aer Lingus has cancelled multiple flights in recent weeks due to a spike of Covid-19 infection among staff.

The cancellation of the long-haul flights comes after the airline was forced to drop its Dublin to Seattle return flights on Monday due to staff illness less than a week that it tweeted that it was delighted to see the return of the route’s five flights a week since the start of the pandemic.

The airline also had to cancel its Dublin to Washington and return flights on Monday due to a technical issue.

The airline said it was contacting passengers affected by the cancellations directly and id trying to accommodate them on the next available flights.

The move comes after passengers on both sides of the Atlantic have been affected by flight delays, cancellations and issues with baggage being delayed or going missing due to staff shortages and illness at many airports.

It comes at a time when pent-up demand for travel has seen huge numbers of people take to the skies.