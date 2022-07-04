Aer Lingus cancels family’s €370 flight and then tells them they can fly three days later – for €1,400

A family whose €370 Aer Lingus flights from Dublin to Amsterdam were cancelled were told they could fly three days later – although this time for €1,400.

Alan and Tammy Clancy, both aged 44 and from Athy, Co Kildare, had been due to fly to Amsterdam today with their children, Jess (15) and Will (12).

However, when they went to check in online they were unable to and it was then that Ms Clancy saw their flight had been cancelled.

“I phoned customer service and was on hold for two hours,” Mr Clancy said.

“I had to give up.

“Tammy talked to them online. I thought we’d get somewhere there but we didn’t.

“They offered us a flight out to Amsterdam days later, on Thursday, July 7, for €1,400.

“We couldn’t believe it, we’d already paid €370 for four flights two months earlier.

“We couldn’t understand why they were charging us that huge price when we’d already paid and they cancelled the flight.

“If we’d gone for that flight we’d have paid a huge amount on top of the flights we’d already paid for – and we would also have missed half our holiday.

“We still haven’t had anything to say the flight was cancelled. We just knew this from looking online but no one contacted us.

“We had planned the trip for a couple of months. Tammy booked it. We just wanted to get away for a while after the pandemic and lockdowns and everything we all went through as a country.

“This was a family trip to relax and get away from it all but instead we’ve had to go through this stress before we even set off.”

The couple were concerned that Aer Lingus had not offered them a replacement flight closer to their booked date, so they set about finding alternatives.

They managed to book an EasyJet flight for today from Belfast International Airport to Amsterdam, but it meant having to pay an additional €340 for a flight for the four of them.

“We also had to cancel our parking at Dublin Airport,” said Ms Clancy, a secondary-school teacher.

“And we’ve had to book a train from Kildare to Belfast and then a taxi to the airport,” added Mr Clancy, a pharmaceutical worker.

“The cancellation of the flight affected everything.

“We paid for transport to pick us up in Amsterdam. Now, they can’t collect us.

“We’re trying to arrange a pick-up over there now for 10pm, when we arrive.

“We’re over there for 10 days, it’s a family camp in Duinrell. We arranged the holiday for the kids to relax and play.

“We were all really looking forward to the trip. We can’t understand why this has been such a bad experience so far and we wouldn’t want to fly Aer Lingus again.

“For no one to contact us to tell us the flight was cancelled, to find out how we did and to be told we’d have to pay €1,400 for flights, when they were cancelled, it’s appalling.”

Ms Clancy added: “As Aer Lingus are having such an issue with Covid cases, would it not make sense for everyone on flights to wear masks?

“The majority of sensible people will wear masks while travelling but clearly they should be instructing masks should be worn.”

The Irish Independent contacted Aer Lingus regarding the Clancys’ case. A spokesperson said: “Aer Lingus would like to apologise for the inconvenience caused to the customer when trying to rebook their cancelled flight.

“Our customer care team have since contacted the customer directly and will issue the refund due on booking.

“Aer Lingus can confirm that should a flight be cancelled, customers will incur no additional fare charges.”