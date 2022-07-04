| 12.3°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Aer Lingus cancels family’s €370 flight and then tells them they can fly three days later – for €1,400

Alan and Tammy Clancy from Athy, Co Kildare with their sons Jess (15) and Will (12), who had their flights to the Netherlands with Aer Lingus cancelled. Photo: Arthur Carron Expand

Close

Alan and Tammy Clancy from Athy, Co Kildare with their sons Jess (15) and Will (12), who had their flights to the Netherlands with Aer Lingus cancelled. Photo: Arthur Carron

Alan and Tammy Clancy from Athy, Co Kildare with their sons Jess (15) and Will (12), who had their flights to the Netherlands with Aer Lingus cancelled. Photo: Arthur Carron

Alan and Tammy Clancy from Athy, Co Kildare with their sons Jess (15) and Will (12), who had their flights to the Netherlands with Aer Lingus cancelled. Photo: Arthur Carron

Laura Lynott

A family whose €370 Aer Lingus flights from Dublin to Amsterdam were cancelled were told they could fly three days later – although this time for €1,400.

Alan and Tammy Clancy, both aged 44 and from Athy, Co Kildare, had been due to fly to Amsterdam today with their children, Jess (15) and Will (12).

Related topics

More On Aer Lingus

Most Watched

Privacy