Aer Lingus announces two new transatlantic flights from Dublin Airport

Flights will link Dublin Airport to Denver and Minneapolis-St Paul from next year

Lynn Embleton, CEO of Aer Lingus (Centre) and cabin crewmembers Ornaith Mcguinnes and Angela Calinawan

Ornaith Mcguinnes and Angela Calinawan, Aer Lingus Cabin Crew, at the announcement.

Aer Lingus will launch a new direct route from Dublin Airport to Denver, Colorado for its summer 2024 schedule, the airline has announced.

It will also resume its direct flights from Dublin to the twin cities of Minneapolis-St. Paul in Minnesota.

The new routes will bring to 18 the number of North American services operated by Aer Lingus, and follow the launch of flights to Cleveland, Ohio and the return of its Hartford, Connecticut service this year.

Dublin to Denver will operate four times weekly, taking off from May 17 with fares from €355 each way.

The Minneapolis-St Paul routes start from April 29 as a four-times weekly service, but will go daily from October 2024.

Fares lead in from €295 each-way.

Both routes will be served by Airbus A330 aircraft, with Minneapolis-St Paul moving to the newer, single-aisle A321XLR from winter of next year.

The announcements come as part of the airline’s ‘Dub Hub’ strategy – which aims to grow Dublin as a hub airport for travel between Europe and North America.

“With Dublin’s geographic position as the gateway to Europe, pre-clearance facilities at the airport and the strong, long established Irish American ties, Aer Lingus is ideally placed to connect people and places across the Atlantic,” said its CEO, Lynne Embleton.

This summer has seen the airline's largest ever transatlantic schedule, with 2.25m seats to the US and Canada.

The new routes will facilitate both business and leisure travel through Dublin Airport, Ms Embleton said. They are also likely to boost inbound tourism to Ireland from the high-spending US market.

Denver is known as a gateway to the Rockies, popular with skiers and hikers, and is home to the famous Red Rocks Amphitheatre where U2 recorded the concert film, Under a Blood Red Sky.

There’s a business logic to the route too, with Colorado-based companies including Level 3 Communications, Otter Products, Webroot, Graebel, Emergentics and Paragon 28 having European headquarters in Ireland.

Minneapolis-St. Paul launched in September 2019 alongside a route to Montreal from Dublin Airport, but quickly became a casualty of Covid.

The twin cities are divided by the Mississippi river and tourist attractions include the enormous Mall of America and a host of outdoor activities.

Companies including 3M, Smiths Medical, and Medtronic are headquartered in Minnesota and have successful Irish bases, Aer Lingus said.