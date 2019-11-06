Aer Lingus will fly direct from Shannon Airport to Barcelona and Paris, starting in March and May of next year, respectively.

Aer Lingus will fly direct from Shannon Airport to Barcelona and Paris, starting in March and May of next year, respectively.

Aer Lingus announces two new flights from Shannon Airport in 2020

The new summer routes represent a 19pc increase in the airline's capacity at Shannon, bringing to nine the total number of flights it operates from the airport.

The Paris Charles de Gaulle service takes off next March 29, with an Airbus A320 flying every Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday from €39.99 each-way.

Barcelona services will commence on May 2, also on an A320, flying every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday with one-way fares from €49.99.

The announcement follows news that Lauda, the low-cost Austrian airline owned by Ryanair, will operate a new direct flight from Shannon to Vienna next year.

The routes are a much-needed fillip for Shannon, which has shed over 120,000 seats this year due to the loss of Boeing 737 Max flights with Norwegian and Air Canada.

Ryanair, which also flies seasonally to Barcelona from the airport, has said it will discontinue Shannon services to Bristol, East Midlands and Ibiza from January 2020.

Mary Considine, CEO of Shannon Group, said the Aer Lingus services were a timely boost for Shannon and the region:

“This announcement today, against the backdrop of a very challenging aviation market, is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our Airport Route Development team, who have worked very closely with Aer Lingus over the past year to secure these additional services for this region," she said.

Aer Lingus also said the new services will boost Shannon’s position as an airport that facilitates transatlantic connections - in this case to New York and Boston.

The airline said that 17pc of guests flying to Boston and 10pc of guests flying to New York from the start of this year from Shannon have travelled onwards to other North American destinations, primarily with its partner JetBlue.

Online Editors