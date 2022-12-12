Aer Lingus announces three new sun holiday routes from Dublin Airport for 2023

Aer Lingus has unveiled its summer schedule for 2023, including new routes from Dublin Airport to Kos in Greece, Olbia in Sardinia and Brindisi in Puglia.

"Demand for European sun destinations is at an all-time high post-pandemic," said Susanne Carberry, the airline’s Chief Customer Officer.

The summer schedule, which will start taking off from late March, will see Aer Lingus fly to 53 European destinations, marking an 18pc increase on its short-haul leisure capacity.

Its “biggest ever” summer schedule will also see 2.25 million seats to North America and 20pc more seats from Ireland when compared to 2019, the airline says.

Next summer, Aer Lingus will operate 15 routes from Ireland, with a new service to Cleveland, Ohio commencing in May and the return of Hartford, Connecticut in March.

Routes to Boston, New York JFK, Chicago and Washington D.C. will operate double-daily from Dublin Airport during the peak summer season.

Its Dublin Airport to Seattle flight will become daily, Orlando moves to five times weekly, and a larger Airbus A330 will operate the LA service next year.

Aer Lingus will also operate two direct transatlantic routes from Manchester to JFK and Orlando.

A stunning bounce back in demand this year saw airlines, airports and ground handlers around the world struggle to keep pace with consumer travel.

Despite rising airfares, inflation and economic uncertainty as 2022 ends, airlines are banking that the positive sentiment will continue into next year.

Ryanair is currently running what it says is its largest ever winter schedule from Ireland, and has been expanding its summer 2023 schedule, recently adding routes to Cluj and Iasi in Romania.

Aer Lingus is increasing its peak summer capacity to Malaga and Faro from both Cork and Dublin – at its peak, it will operate 34 flights to and from Malaga per week, the airline says.

It will also add capacity on other popular European routes including Alicante, Gran Canaria, Tenerife, Perpignan, Izmir, Bordeaux, and Athens from Dublin.

Flights from Cork Airport to Faro in Portugal’s Algarve will double to six per week.

“Summer 2023 is set to be a year of continuing resurgence in a post-pandemic world,” it adds.