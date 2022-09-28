Aer Lingus announces new flights from Dublin Airport to Cleveland, USA

Aer Lingus Cabin Crew members Oisin Leong and Kellie Woods with Aer Lingus First Officer Conor Murray as Aer Lingus took delivery of its first Airbus A320neo aircraft (registration EI-NSA, named Saint Thomas). Photo: Fennell Photography

Aer Lingus has announced a new transatlantic route for summer 2023 – its first service to Cleveland, Ohio direct from Dublin Airport.

The route will take off from May 19, operating four times weekly on a new Airbus A321neo LR aircraft.

Fares will start from €199 each-way, including taxes and charges.

After the pandemic pause, Aer Lingus has been rebuilding its route network, and the new service will be its 15th transatlantic route from Ireland.

It also operates three long-haul routes from Manchester – to Barbados, New York JFK and Orlando.

The new route will be the only direct European service from Cleveland, the airline says – helping to grow its transatlantic hub in Dublin Airport.

Read More

As well as passengers flying to and from Ireland, travellers will be able to connect through Dublin to European cities and use its US Preclearance facilities.

“The commencement of a new route, accompanied with further network connectivity, is an exciting milestone for the airline during a critical time of recovery for our business,” said Reid Moody, Aer Lingus Chief Strategy & Planning Officer.

Cleveland is the largest city on Lake Erie and one of the major cities of the Great Lakes region. It’s famous for its parklands, the Cleveland Museum of Art, and the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

"Our team has worked for years to bring this route to Cleveland for our community,” said Interim Airport Director, Dennis Kramer.

The Cleveland announcement follows the recent delivery of Aer Lingus’s first Airbus A320neo aircraft (registration EI-NSA, named Saint Thomas), which went into service today as flight EI152 from Dublin to London Heathrow.

It is the first of two new Airbus A320neo aircraft that Aer Lingus has leased from CDB Aviation, with the second aircraft also joining the fleet this week.

The aircraft will be part of Aer Lingus’ short-haul fleet, predominantly operating London Heathrow routes.

The Airbus A321neo LR on the Cleveland route will have both business and economy class cabins, and deliver up to 20pc fewer CO2 emissions and 50pc less noise compared to previous generation aircraft, the airline said.