Aer Lingus announces flights from Dublin to London City Airport

Aer Lingus is to fly up to six times a day to London City Airport, thanks to a new leasing deal struck with CityJet.

Commencing October 28, the airline will operate six daily round trips from Dublin to London City Airport on weekdays, with a reduced service at weekends, it says.

Prices will start from €49.99 using Avro RJ85 aircraft.

The ACMI leasing arrangement between the airlines will see CityJet provide aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance to Aer Lingus for the route.

The aircraft will feature Aer Lingus livery, and will be configured in single-cabin layout. Flights are available to book online from today on aerlingus.com.

CityJet has been operating since 1994 from London City Airport, which is just 10km east of Central London and easily accessible via the Underground/DLR.

Once the route is up and running, Aer Lingus will operate 50 flights daily between Dublin and London - further feeding its growing transatlantic business from Dublin Airport.

"Aer Lingus is on an ambitious flight path and working with Pat [Byrne, CityJet's CEO] and his team will allow us add to our extensive services to London Heathrow and London Gatwick," said Stephen Kavanagh, Aer Lingus' CEO.

"In recent years we have transitioned CityJet from being an airline serving scheduled markets under its own brand into becoming a provider of capacity to customer airlines throughout Europe," added Pat Byrne.

CityJet has a fleet of 45 aircraft flying on over 200 routes from bases in Amsterdam, Brussels, Copenhagen, Dublin, Helsinki, London, Paris, Stockholm, Tallinn and Vilnius.

Online Editors