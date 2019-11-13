Aer Lingus has announced new direct flights from Dublin to Puglia and Sardinia for its Summer 2020 schedule.

Aer Lingus adds two new Italy flights and record number of transatlantic seats

The new route to Brindisi in Puglia takes off on May 23 next, operating twice a week on A320 aircraft with fares starting from €79.99 each-way, the airline says.

Flights from Dublin to Alghero commence on May 24, also twice-weekly on an A320 with €79.99 lead-in fares.

The announcements were made at the launch of Aer Lingus's 2020 summer programme today - a schedule it says will see its "greatest-ever" capacity to North America.

1.9 million seats will be on sale to transatlantic destinations next summer, it says, with the Orlando, Florida service moving from four to six flights per week.

Miami will grow from two to three flights per week, while Dublin to Seattle is set to shift to a daily service from five times weekly.

Fleet upgrades will also boost capacity on routes like Los Angeles, Washington D.C. and Minneapolis St. Paul, which will soon be serviced by a larger Airbus A330, it says.

“Transatlantic growth continues to be our priority," said David Shepherd, Chief Commercial Officer. "Not only does this strengthen Ireland’s connectivity with the United States but creates a greater, more efficient connection via Dublin for our neighbours in UK and Europe.”

By next summer, Aer Lingus also expects to have replaced its Boeing 757 fleet with four new Airbus A321 neo LR aircraft - offering 20pc better fuel efficiency.

Last week, Aer Lingus announced new direct routes from Shannon Airport to Paris and Barcelona, commencing March and May respectively.

Changes from Cork Airport include switching its new Dubrovnik service from two to three flights per week next summer.

