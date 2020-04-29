'Adopt a Hostel' campaign aims to save budget accommodation sector from collapse

A new, 'Adopt a Hostel' campaign is calling on travellers to buy 'virtual gift cards' or donate money to hostels of their choice.

Thousands of the budget accommodations have been forced to close during the coronavirus pandemic, and the global campaign aims to help save the industry from collapse.

"We opened our doors in Galway City 30 years ago and we want to be open for another 30," The Woodquay Hostel, which closed in early March and is one of over 150 hostels so far signed up to the campaign, said in a statement.

"The hostel community in Ireland has played a major part in Irish tourism over the years and I know that, like many of us, our hostels are struggling in the ongoing pandemic."

Adopt a Hostel is a movement that "could help us survive', it adds.

The campaign is backed by travel blogger Kash Bhattacharya from the Budget Traveller, marketing agency Stay the Night and hostel.consulting, support from booking platform, Hostelworld.

“Having spent the last 10 years visiting and blogging about almost 500 hostels, I can’t imagine the travel industry without them," Bhattacharya says.

"Hostels are such a huge part of so many travellers' identities, and have shaped lives in so many different ways."

The campaign is free to join for hostels and partner Gift Up! has removed its 3.49pc fee up to €5,000 in gift card sales until July 1, 2020, he adds.

Before Covid-19, the hostel industry had been going from strength to strength; with a value set to reach $6.4 billion by the end of 2020, the campaign says.

Rosie Willan of Stay the Night said:

“In a world that can sometimes seem more divided than ever, hostels provide unique spaces for travellers to challenge their perceptions and connect with like-minded people from all walks of life."

“Hostelworld has been working alongside its hostel partners for 20 years, and we want to ensure our industry comes out the other side of this in the best possible position," added its Chief Supply Officer, Fabrizio Giulio.

Gift cards and donations can be processed at adoptahostel.com.

