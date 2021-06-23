A grand staycation – survey reveals that many of us will spend €1,000 as we holiday at home

Joey Carbery, Munster and Ireland rugby player and Europcar ambassador, pictured in Kilkee Co. Clare

STAYCATION spending is expected to soar this summer, according to a new survey of the Irish public, with 45pc of people planning to spend up to €1,000 on home holidays.

Almost a quarter (23pc) plan to spend more than €1,000 on their staycations, according to the survey of 1,000 people, conducted for the Europcar Mobility Group Ireland by iReach.

It comes as household savings have surged during the pandemic, rising by €15bn to a new record of €131bn, according to Central Bank data.

Shelling out €1,000 on a holiday at home may prompt cries of ‘Rip-off Ireland’, but not everyone surveyed follows that line of thinking.

Among Generation Z (18-24), for example, 69pc of respondents “believe that staycations are cheaper than foreign holidays”, Europcar says.

There is also pent-up demand for travel, the survey suggests, with 63pc of people not having taken a holiday since March 2020.

Read More

The findings also tally with other recent surveys indicating that, despite a flagged return of international travel from July 19, most people (56pc) plan to holiday at home in 2021.

Research commissioned in May by the Competition & Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) found 62pc of respondents were planning staycations, while just one in five planned to holiday abroad in 2021.

“Ireland has been offering wonderful experiences to overseas tourists for decades and now we get to rediscover our own country," said Colm Brady, managing director of Europcar here.

Its research also suggests most people (62pc) are “opting against” using public transport on staycation, though consumers will also be aware of global reports of a soaring demand for rental cars as travel returns – which has seen prices rise on the back of supply shortages in many markets.

“All car rental companies, including ourselves, have lowered their fleet over the past year to a very low level compared to previous years," said Mr Brady, who added that a reported global car shortage could see a squeeze on supply in “high-demand” areas.

"Prices certainly won’t double, but there will be increases at some holiday destinations,” he said, advising people to book ahead and avoid areas that are in high demand for the most competitive rates.

Europcar’s research also found that the West Coast (46pc) is the most popular staycation spot in Ireland, followed by the south coast (21pc), east coast (14pc) and midlands (13pc).