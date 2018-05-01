The revamped Adare Manor is the only Irish hotel to make Condé Nast Traveler's highly influential 2018 Hot List.

'A delicious mix of old and new' - Irish hotel makes Condé Nast Hot List

The annual edit is a hotly-anticipated editorial selection of the world's best new openings, with some 102 global hotels listed for 2018.

"Adare is a delicious mix of old and new," Condé Nast says. "While retaining an old-school, aristocratic vibe, Adare's fanciful gargoyles, genuinely warm staff, grand and intimate spaces, and super-comfortable rooms make it somewhere uniquely and unabashedly the Ireland of now."

Adare Manor re-opened last November following an extensive, 22-month refurbishment and expansion that added a new ballroom and 42-bedroom wing. The resort was bought by JP McManus and family for a reported €30 million in 2015. A wholly reconstructed championship golf course opened this month, with the hotel making no secret of its desire to host the 2026 Ryder Cup.

The Hot List places Adare Manor alongside some of the most talked-about hotel openings in travel, including the Waldorf Astoria in Beverly Hills. "By celebrating the very best, we hope to help set a standard for those who follow so that when we return decades down the road, we will still recognize and be transformed by these places," says Condé Nast Traveler editor-in-chief, Pilar Guzmán.

This February, Adare Manor also featured on Travel + Leisure magazines 'It List', a yearly round-up of the world's most anticipated "new and reborn properties". Rooms start from around €500 per night in May, rising to €1,450 for the Dunraven Stateroom and €2,250 for the hotel's signature suite.

