'A body temperature below 38°C will be required' - first airlines announce passenger temperature checks

Passengers travelling with Air France and Air Canada will be required to take temperature checks, the airlines have said.

Air French has become the first European airline to require passengers to undergo such checks, effective from today, the airline has announced.

The checks will be carried out with contactless infrared thermometers and "progressively implemented" before all departures from May 11.

"A body temperature below 38°C will be required to travel," says the airline, which operates several daily flights from Dublin and Cork to Paris.

Customers whose temperature is found to be above the threshold "may be denied boarding and their reservation will be changed at no extra charge on a flight at a later date", it adds.

According to the HSE, normal body temperature ranges from 36 to 36.8 degrees Celsius. "A high temperature or fever, for most people, is when your body temperature is 38°C or higher," it says.

A fever of 38°C or above is one of the main symptoms of Covid-19, along with a cough and shortness of breath, the HSE adds.

Air Canada has also said it will introduce mandatory infrared passenger temperature checks as part of its new 'CleanCare+' health and safety programme.

"Customers who are deemed unfit to travel will be rebooked at no cost but be required to obtain medical clearance prior to travel," it said.

Frontier Airlines will follow suit in the US from June 1.

"Anyone with a temperature of 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit (38°C) or higher will be denied boarding," the Colorado-based airline says.

The rapid spread of coronavirus has grounded fleets and caused every country in the world to place restrictions on travel, according to the UN World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO).

The race is now on to implement new health and safety protocols - to protect customers and crew, prevent the virus from spreading and reassure passengers, for when travel resumes.

Air France, KLM and Lufthansa have made masks compulsory on flights, while Emirates recently said it was the first airline to conduct "rapid Covid-19 tests" on passengers.

Other measures have included suspending meal and drink services, removing touch points like in-flight magazines, carrying out enhanced sanitisation and routinely disinfecting armrests, tables and screens.

Global passenger numbers are currently very low, and many airlines (including Air France) have also been implementing physical distancing measures, such as leaving middle seats empty - though the industry is coalescing around the message that this is ineffective and unsustainable.

"On board the aircraft, it is difficult to achieve such a high degree of distancing, unless the aircraft loadings are so light as to be uneconomical," trade association IATA has said.

Airlines For Europe (A4E), which represents 16 airlines in Europe including Ryanair and Aer Lingus-owner IAG, says passengers should bring and wear their own masks on flights.

It has also called for national and EU authorities to co-ordinate their approach to health and safety measures like temperature checks to safely reboot travel as soon as possible.

Heathrow Airport has also been trialling large-scale temperature checks.

