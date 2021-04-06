‘A beachgoer's paradise’ – Lonely Planet names Ireland’s top 10 beaches

Keem Bay is one of two Achill Island beaches to make Lonely Planet's Top 10.

Lonely Planet has released its list of the 10 best beaches in Ireland today, with eight of the top 10 sandy shorelines located on the west coast.

Donegal, Mayo and Kerry all feature strongly with two beaches each listed in the top 10, while Sligo, Waterford, Galway and Dublin are also represented.

"Ireland’s coastline is a beachgoer’s paradise,” the popular travel guide says.

All bar Dublin’s entry are Atlantic beaches and eight are set along the rugged west coast, with the north-west deemed to have a high proportion of Ireland’s most stunning beaches.

Dog’s Bay and Gurteen Bay, Co Galway

The Connemara beaches are separated by a narrow strip of land but their crushed seashell sands give the beaches “a Carribean feeling”, Lonely Planet says.

Trá Mór, Dunfanaghy, Co Donegal

This is arguably the most secluded beach on the list, requiring a trek through grassy dunes to reach it but “the secluded gem in the shadow of the Horn Head peninsula is arguably the prettiest” of all beaches with this name across the island, Lonely Planet says.

Keem Bay, Achill, Co Mayo

This is a beach whose profile has skyrocketed in recent years due to picturesque social media posts of the cove.

Keem Bay is largely surrounded by picturesque hills and has pure white sand, with Lonely Planet branding it “one of Europe’s most beautiful spots”. This February, it also listed the Achill strand on a list of the best beaches in Europe.

Streedagh Strand, Co Sligo

This lesser-known beach is best for swimming in Sligo, according to the travel guide, with picturesque views of Ben Bulben not far off in the distance. Streedagh is protected by dunes and also boasts wreckage of three Spanish Armada ships that ran aground centuries ago.

Inch Stand, Co Kerry

One of Ireland’s best-known beaches, Inch Strand on the Dingle Peninsula was always a safe bet to make the list. The beach is very popular in summer months among locals, tourists, surfers and day-trippers.

Banna Strand, Co Kerry

The Kingdom’s second entry may not be as vaunted as Inch, but Banna Strand is no back number, Lonely Planet states. Its waters are beloved of swimmers and at 6km, it measures as one of Ireland’s longest beaches. Stunning views of Mt Brandon made this strand a lock-in for the top 10.

Trawmore, Achill, Co Mayo

Achill’s second entry, Trawmore, isn’t as popular as Keem Bay, “but this mix of sand and shingle is a beauty in its own right”, Lonely Planet says. The Minaun cliffs rise above Trawmore, making it a picturesque setting to spend a sunny day.

Ballyquin beach, Ardmore, Co Waterford

This secluded beach has been given the thumbs up due to its seclusion, in comparison to the more-frequented Ardmore beach. Its “arc of beautiful white sand” is met by rock pools at one end and Ballyquin is popular among surf fishers.

Ballymastocker Bay, Co Donegal

Once named the second-most beautiful beach in the world by British Observer Magazine, Ballymastocker is popular among holidaymakers that flock to Portsalon. Lonely Planet said its “wonderful views” of the Inishowen Peninsula make it one of Ireland’s most beautiful beaches.

Killiney Beach, Co Dublin

Lonely Planet describes Killiney as a “treat” of a city beach, along some of the most exclusive addresses in the nation. While Killiney is well found and well frequented, the views of Killiney Bay make it one of the finest beaches in the nation.

