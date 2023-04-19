90 new electric vehicle charge points power up at Irish hotels

General Manager at the Radisson Blu Dublin Airport Elaine Carolan with Executive Director of ePower Hugh Hall

90 new electric vehicle charging points have been unveiled at over a dozen hotels across the country.

The charging infrastructure is being installed by ePower, which supplies, installs, supports and manages EV chargers throughout Ireland.

The 13 hotels are operated by Windward Management, and include the Connemara Coast Hotel, the Radisson Blu Dublin Airport, Aghadoe Heights in Co Kerry and Harvey’s Point in Donegal.

The chargers are “a combination of destination chargers”, Windward said, with a high-powered fast charger also available to guests at the Radisson Blu Hotel Dublin Airport.

The stations are available at a cost “in line with general market prices”, it added, display a ‘how to use’ guide, and are visible on EV charging apps such as Plugsurfing, the ePower app and PlugShare.

EV sales and rentals have been growing, with the sale of new petrol and diesel cars set to be banned across Europe from New Year’s Eve 2034.

However, charging infrastructure is struggling to keep pace with sales.

Windward says the growing popularity of EVs means chargers are “now essential” for guests and “an imperative” hotel offering.

“Feedback from customers has been fantastic so far and we are looking forward to expanding the facilities in line with our sustainability initiatives,” said its Group General Manager, Charlie Sheil.

Windward has also installed chargers at the Plaza and Tallaght Cross hotels in Tallaght, Mount Wolseley in Co Carlow, the Park Inn Shannon Airport, the McWilliam Park in Claremorris, Co Mayo and Cavan Crystal Hotel and Farnham Estate in Co Cavan.

EV chargers will soon be live at The Fitzwilton in Waterford and The Anner in Thurles, Co Tipperary, it says.

"As well as installing the equipment, we’re looking forward to growing our partnership as we manage and maintain the chargers at these Windward properties in the future,” said Hugh Hall, Executive Director of ePower.