€6m push for staycationers to 'Keep Discovering' as tourism softens

Details of the campaign, with a 50pc larger budget than this year's equivalent, were revealed today at the launch of Fáilte Ireland's plans for 2020.

Irish and Northern Irish holidaymakers account for 56pc of all trips and 32pc of all visitor revenue in Ireland, said Niall Tracey, Fáilte Ireland's Director of marketing, explaining the new drive to promote staycations.

"In many ways, they act as the bedrock to the sector," he said.

Another highlight of 2020 will be the opening of 25 new and enhanced visitor attractions around the country, said Fáilte Ireland's CEO Paul Kelly - ranging from Carlingford Castle in Co Louth to Co Mayo's Céide Fields.

A new, €500,000 campaign promoting careers in tourism will also launch next January, centred around a "one-stop shop" at tourismcareers.ie.

The action plans come as growth in visitor numbers to Ireland slows, revenue is flattening, Brexit looms and external shocks range from the grounding of Boeing 737 Max aircraft to overseas protests (Cathay Pacific recently suspended flights between Dublin and Hong Kong).

The "softening" comes after years of "phenomenal" growth, Kelly noted, revealing that Fáilte Ireland is also seeing shorter corporate trips.

"Business sentiment is moving into negative territory," he observed, characterising 2020 as "a much more challenging year" for tourism.

However, Kelly also said he expects visitor numbers to rise in 2020 (albeit with a large, Brexit health warning),global tourism is still on a growth curve, and the government continues to target 11.6m visitors spending €6.5 billion by 2025.

Niall Tracey, Head of Marketing, Jenny De Saulles, Director of Sector Development and Failte Ireland CEO Paul Kelly at the unveilling of the Failte Ireland, 2020 Plans. Photo: Chris Bellew /Fennell Photography

'What is Cork's Titanic?'

With this in mind, the concepts of 'Regionality' and 'Seasonality' will continue to govern Fáilte Ireland's plans, Kelly said - a "region by region" approach that aims to spread visitors and spend beyond crowded destinations and peak season.

70pc of tourism activity happens within five counties, he revealed - Dublin, Kerry, Cork, Galway and Clare - hence the development of regional experience brands like Ireland's Hidden Heartlands and Ireland's Ancient East.

Next year, Fáilte Ireland will also invest in meetings and events, work with local stakeholders to increase visitor experience development plans, and enhance business supports like its ongoing 'Get Brexit Ready' programme.

Asked why it has not developed a game-changing attraction of scale - similar to Titanic Belfast, for example - Kelly said this was a possibility in the future.

The Platforms for Growth capital investment scheme, a €150m programme aimed at developing iconic, hero-style tourist attractions, has received 141 applications, he said, with "a small number of transformative experiences" soon to be revealed.

Large, iconic attractions need "a place of scale to work", he added - citing Cork as an example.

"We need an attraction of scale in Cork. The language we use is, 'What's Cork's Titanic'? Cork has fantastic visitor experiences, but the larger ones tend to be outside rather than inside the city."

A new push for tourism careers

In terms of tourism careers, the new €500,000 promotional campaign will be targeted at students and parents, with the aim of attracting the quality and volume of talent needed to sustain tourism growth.

It is set to launch alongside the tourismcareers.ie website in January.

"A big change needs to happen," said Jenny De Saulles, Fáilte Ireland's Director of Sector Development, who added that perceptions of tourism jobs need to go beyond hospitality roles to reflect the industry's wide diversity of careers.

"The biggest issue for us is a lack of awareness."

2020 will also see the expansion of Fáilte Ireland's 'Taste the Island' food series to over 1,500 autumn food and drink events, and new investment in festivals like NYE Dublin, Púca in Meath and regional St Patrick’s Day festivals.

Sustainability is a pressing issue, Kelly agreed, but he said air access was key to an island nation like Ireland, and that any future aviation or environmental taxes should not take "punitive-type approaches" towards island economies.

Online Editors