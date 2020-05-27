| 11.4°C Dublin

'50pc is the new full' - Demand picks up for 'post-pandemic' staycations

Visitors are leaving the 'dreaming phase' and starting to book limited space for summer staycations, Pól Ó Conghaile reports

Kilkenny Tourism has begun t promote home holidays again Expand
A family enjoying socially-distanced bush camp at Westport House under the direction of expert Patsy McSweeney Expand
Travis Zeray of Clew Bay Bike Hire, Barry O'Connor of Hotel Westport, chef Cian Hayes and Patsy McSweeney of Family Bush Camp in Westport. Expand

Pól Ó Conghaile

Visitors are leaving the 'dreaming phase' and actively booking holidays.

That's according to new consumer research by Fáilte Ireland, which suggests Irish holidaymakers are starting to shift staycation gears.

With the Government's roadmap underway, and holiday accommodation set to open "on a limited occupancy basis" from July 20, "short break intentions have climbed to levels not seen since March" the research shows.

