'50pc is the new full' - Demand picks up for limited staycation space after lockdown

Visitors are leaving the 'Dreaming Phase' and actively booking holidays.

That's one of the topline takeaways in new consumer research soon to be published by Fáilte Ireland, which suggests Irish holidaymakers are starting to shift staycation gears.

With the Government's roadmap underway, and holiday accommodation set to open "on a limited occupancy basis" from July 20, "short break intentions have climbed to levels not seen since March" the research will show.

"Online traffic has increased since the announcement of July 20 as a reopening date," the Irish Hotels Federation (IHF) confirms, while Dalata, Ireland's largest hotel group, says it has seen "a steady pick-up in bookings" across its Maldron and Clayton brands, "with a particular emphasis" on July and August.

"There is more demand for self-catering than we can cater for in from July 20th to early September," says Carmel Flynn, Head of Sales & Marketing at Parknasilla Resort & Spa in Co Kerry.

Nor is it just hotels.

"There's been huge interest," the Irish Caravan & Camping Council reports. "Some parks' online booking systems even crashed!"

The step-up comes as households have been cooped-up for over two months, and Irish tourism businesses - devastated by Covid-19 and now facing the prospect of virtually zero overseas visitors, coach tours, big weddings or festivals this year - begin figuring out how to court them.

"The new full is probably about 40pc to 50pc of where we were," says Colin Ahern, Chair of Kilkenny Tourism and GM of the Kilkenny Ormonde Hotel - referring to what "limited occupancy" may mean for hotels after July 20.

Parknasilla's grand 18th-century manor house and its ultra-modern annexe sits on 500 acres along Kenmare Bay

But he is bullish. While some counties are cautious about when and how to welcome outsiders, Kilkenny is on the move, buoyed by a booking revenue rise of "300pc" in May over April.

"We're very lucky in Kilkenny in that we have a very accessible city and county," Ahern says, talking up its "wide open spaces", sizeable hotels and bars for social distancing, takeaway offerings and familiarity with Irish visitors.

"We will be able to accommodate and welcome people to Kilkenny in a responsible and safe manor," he asserts. "That's something some other towns and cities can't do."

They may disagree. A 'Kinsale Comeback Campaign' is underway in West Cork, Limerick is working with MC Saatchi on a marketing drive, and Wexford's Chamber of Commerce has advocated pushing for "first mover advantage" in promoting itself as the No 1 destination in the country.

The challenge, clearly, lies in balancing a desire to save businesses and jobs while reassuring visitors that they and their families will be able to holiday safely.

Fáilte Ireland and the IHF will shortly publish new operating procedures finalising hygiene, distancing and occupancy guidelines - but the clock is ticking, and hotels and destinations have been forging ahead.

"Socially distant staycation packages" start from €79pp B&B at Hotel Westport from July 20, for example - with "post-pandemic" activities including bike hire on the Great Western Greenway, a new socially-distanced family bush camp and a pop-up restaurant venture with Cian’s of Bridge Street.

The hotel is planning to reopen with the "highest standard of cleanliness and social distancing", it says - including the pre-booking of breakfast and pool time slots.

A family enjoying socially-distanced bush camp at Westport House under the direction of expert Patsy McSweeney Travis Zeray of Clew Bay Bike Hire, Barry O'Connor of Hotel Westport, chef Cian Hayes and Patsy McSweeney of Family Bush Camp in Westport.

Whatsapp A family enjoying socially-distanced bush camp at Westport House under the direction of expert Patsy McSweeney

Guests arriving at Dromoland Castle from July 20, meanwhile, will undergo temperature checks at the entrance to its estate, and the five-star is teaming up with Ashford Castle on a "legendary castles" deal offering two nights at each property from €1,800 for two people, available to book from June 1.

At Parknasilla, Carmel Flynn says guests can expect a lot of changes - from managed access to the hotel, to a new takeaway option for lodges and all-day dining by reservation.

Though "selling cautiously", the resort is also noting a rise in interest in longer breaks - for four days on average, as opposed to the normal 2.5 - as well as dinner-inclusive packages.

Early-bird bookers are revealing other trends, too.

Fáilte Ireland's research, for example, suggests that families with pre-teen and teenage children are zeroing in on July and August; while pre-school families are pushing trips into September and October.

"Many properties are reporting that longer, two-night-plus stays, of B&B and dinner (BBD) packages are popular," adds Laura Bowe of Marlfield House, Chairperson of Ireland's Blue Book.

Bookings began to resume after the July 20 date was announced, she says, and members are "thinking outside the box, planning on-site activities and tailored packages for longer stay guests".

"After such uncertainty, we are now beginning to feel more positive."

The pick-up is all relative, of course - cancellations have decimated the industry, everything depends on public health guidelines and containing the virus, and not everyone is reporting a lift.

"I feel that as a city hotel we will be slower to see an uplift in bookings as the hotels in the countryside, near beaches and National Parks are probably seeing a more noticeable lift," says Brian Bowler, General Manager of the Montenotte Hotel in Cork.

Bookings remain "few and far between", he says, but the hotel still plans to open its restaurant on June 29, getting the wheels turning ahead of a July 20 return.

"The IHF/Fáilte Ireland guidelines have still not being published, which is now very late as hotels are very busy with reservations," another industry source says.

"It is very disjointed, especially when you compare Ireland to the measure and thought process which the New Zealand government is following."

Reassuring customers on health and safety is "the most important job that we have to do" Colin Ahern adds.

But Kilkenny isn't hanging around.

"Everyone's getting on with it," he says.

