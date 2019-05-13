€5 million investment to boost tourism at Donegal beauty spot

A Donegal beauty spot has been treated to a €5 million investment as part of an effort to further boost Ireland as an outdoor tourism destination.

Sliabh Liag, on the Wild Atlantic Way, encompasses coastline cliffs of almost 2,000 feet in height and currently attracts in excess of 160,000 visitors each year.

The €4.95m development project has seen the creation of a transportation hub and visitor centre, as well as road improvements and 2.5km of new mountain paths.

The final section of the project was officially opened on Wednesday by Education Minister and local TD Joe McHugh as well as Seamus O Domhnaill, Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council.

Delighted to officially open the new Sliabh Liag Centre today, part of a €4.9M project aimed at putting this most beautiful part of Donegal on the international map. The cliffs are Ireland’s most spectacular.... https://t.co/j7m3UMAlNj — Joe McHugh (@McHughJoeTD) May 13, 2019

Mr McHugh said: “There’s no match for a place like Sliabh Liag, sitting right on the edge of Donegal’s Gaeltacht.

“We have a huge opportunity to grow the spectacular location to become a major flagship tourism project for the county.

“I would like to acknowledge the commitment of all the backers of this project and all those in Donegal County Council, Fáilte Ireland and Special EU Programmes Body who saw the potential in this iconic site.”

Mr O’Domhnaill said he believes the developments will create jobs locally and stimulate local investment.

“This is about delivering quality tourism development by enhancing a sustainable tourism product and raising awareness worldwide of the brand that is available here in Donegal,” he said.

Fiona Monaghan, head of activities at Fáilte Ireland, said: “We are committed to building on the success of the Wild Atlantic Way and investment in projects like this ensures that we can provide an unparalleled visitor experience and encourage visitors to explore lesser travelled parts of the west coast, which in turn drives job creation and revenue growth in local areas.”

Press Association