€2.27 for a bottle of beer - Europe’s best value city breaks revealed, and where Dublin ranks

Dublin ranks as the fourth most expensive city break in Europe for tourists in a new survey, with accommodation rates higher than Paris and Copenhagen.

But it also offers visitors “the best value” in cultural terms, because entry to its leading museums and gallery are free.

The survey of 20 popular European city destinations, carried out by Post Office Travel Money in the UK, found Athens to offer the best value – with an overall cost of just over £207/€241 for a two-night city break.

While eastern European cities like Riga, Krakow and Budapest offered visitors good value for money, Lisbon took the runner-up spot in the City Costs Barometer with a total of just over £218/€254.

The overall prices are based on comparisons of 12 typical tourist costs – including two nights’ three-star weekend accommodation, an evening meal for two with a bottle house wine, a range of drinks, sightseeing and city transport.

Top 10 cities for best overall value

Athens, Greece – £207/€241 Lisbon, Portugal – £218/€254 Krakow, Poland – £219/€255 Riga, Latvia – £220/€256 Budapest, Hungary – £221/€257 Prague, Czech Republic – £249/€290 Madrid, Spain – £299/€348 Berlin, Germany – £317/€369 Dubrovnik, Croatia – £318/€370 Rome, Italy – £347/€404

The most expensive cities are Amsterdam (£593/€690) and Venice (£456/€532), both of which it says have been impacted by a scarcity of hotel beds.

Dublin ranks as fourth most expensive overall, with its accommodation second most expensive after Amsterdam’s, at £291/€339 for two nights.

Accommodation prices were sourced from Hotels.com and Booking.com, Post office Travel Money says, based on an average of the 10 cheapest three-star city centre rooms for two sharing between September 30 and October 2.

Average basket item costs in Dublin included a 330ml bottle of beer served in a cafe or bar at £5.11/€5.95 (compared to £6.60/€7.68 in Stockholm, or €2.27 in Budapest, for example).

A three-course evening meal for two with a bottle of house wine in Dublin is costed at £76.02/€88.45 (compared to £139.53/€162.34 in Stockholm, or £38.96/€45.33 in Athens).

However, Dublin offers “the best value” when it comes to heritage sites and other cultural attractions, the survey points out, “because visits to its leading museum and gallery are free.”

By contrast, culture is most costly in Dubrovnik, where visits to a museum, gallery and heritage site cost £57.28/€66.64.

10 most expensive cities surveyed

Amsterdam, £593/€690 Venice, £457/€532 Copenhagen, £456/€531 Dublin, £436/€507 Paris, £423/€492 Stockholm, £421/€490 Vienna, £402/€468 Florence, £398/€463 Bruges, £389/€453 Barcelona, £385/€448

2022 is the first time in 15 years that cities in western Europe had lower prices than those in Eastern Europe, according to Nick Boden of Post Office Travel Money.

“Established favourites like Paris, Amsterdam and Venice may be top choices among the holidaymakers we surveyed but they are also expensive places to visit, and people who are prepared to swap to a city with a lower cost of living can make their pounds stretch much further.

“Athens and Lisbon are half the price and offer a sunny autumn climate as well as low prices. Our advice to holidaymakers is to do their homework and check prices before booking.”

The research found that accommodation prices have risen by over 20pc year-on-year in 15 of the 20 cities surveyed, and that city break prices overall are higher.

Only Athens (down 15pc) and Krakow (down 1pc) registered falls in the total cost of a city break.

However, the cost of eating out has fallen in half of the cities surveyed.

NB: Sterling/euro exchange rates calculated on day of publication. Overall figures are rounded to the nearest pound/euro.

Read the full survey at postoffice.co.uk.