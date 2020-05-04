€190 Covid-19 tests enable passengers at Vienna Airport to avoid quarantine

Red Cross employees measuring body temperature at Vienna Airport Vienna this February. Photo by Martin Juen/SEPA.Media /Getty Images

Vienna Airport has begun offering Covid-19 tests that can, if results are negative, enable passengers bypass a 14-day quarantine.

Results of the PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests, which are scheduled by appointment and available to arriving and departing passengers, should be available within three hours, it says.

"In this way, flights are now safer and easier - regardless of whether they involve business trips or urgent trips with on-demand aircraft," the airport said in a statement.

PCR tests differ from antibody tests, in that they confirm a Covid-19 infection rather than a person's exposure to it in the past.

The results are considered valid only for a short period of time.

Tests will only be carried out on people without coronavirus symptoms (e.g. fever or cough), the airport says, and specimens will be taken "from deep inside a person’s throat or nose".

Travellers arriving into Austria must currently present a medical certificate confirming a negative PCR test result within the previous four days, or face a 14-day quarantine.

A negative result from a PCR test shortly after arrival, however, would mean they are issued with a medical certificate to prove they are not infected, and thus avoid quarantine.

A positive result would be reported to public authorities, in accordance with Austrian law, the airport says.

At present Vienna is operating a reduced scheduled flights to Doha, Dortmund, Düsseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Lisbon, Minsk and Sofia.

The airport requires all passengers and employees to wear face masks, distancing markers are in place, and check-in, boarding and information desks have plexiglass social distancing shields.

Covid-19 testing, whether PCR or for antibodies, has been widely discussed as a health protocol that could help travel get back up and running.

In Dubai, Emirates has tested passengers using "rapid Covid-19" tests before boarding, with results available within 10 minutes, the airline has said.

Airports in Hong Kong and Seoul, South Korea, have also been screening passengers for coronavirus as they arrive.

In Ireland, arriving passengers - including Irish citizens - are currently required to self-isolate for 14 days.

All passengers are asked to complete a Public Health Passenger Locator Form before they leave the airport, and may be contacted during the 14-day period to confirm that quarantine is taking place.

The Irish Government continues to advise against all non-essential travel overseas until further notice.

Online Editors