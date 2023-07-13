Thronged plazas, rentals replaced by short-term lets, selfies holding up traffic: what should we do about overtourism?

With a forecast of two billion trips across the globe annually by 2030 to the same must-see hotspots, tranquil destinations like La Spezia need developing before Paris and Barcelona become overrun

"And how too, while we’re at it, do you stop thoughtless and selfish visitors from going abroad and taking their bad behaviour with them, treating a precious place that is someone else’s home with utter disregard?" Barceloneta beach in Barcelona, Spain. Photo: Getty

On a warm, overcast afternoon just a couple of months ago, I found myself sitting outside a cafe in the heart of the Italian city of La Spezia on the Ligurian coast. Located smack-bang in its pedestrianised centre, the cafe was doing great business with three waiters, none of whom were exactly in the first flush of youth, carrying coffees, drinks, and assorted nibbles to all the customers on the packed outdoor terrace.