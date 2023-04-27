‘Thousands lined up at the stalls’ – our weekend at the West Waterford Food Festival

The annual food festival brought a delicious atmosphere to Dungarvan this year

The phone rang as a young Donal Clancy was doing his homework at the kitchen table. His father, Liam, of Clancy Brothers fame, answered. It was Shane MacGowan.

The Pogues singer said he’d written a song for the brothers and would send it across the pond. Sure enough, a few weeks later, a record arrived, but they couldn’t make head nor tail of MacGowan’s lyrics.

“It was one of my father’s pet peeves when he couldn’t understand what the singer was saying,” said an adult Donal as he addressed the crowd perched on the hard-stepped seating of Dungarvan Mart for Clancy’s Kitchen (clancyskitchen.com), a concert organised as part of the West Waterford Festival of Food this month.

Ten years later, on a pub crawl around Manhattan, Donal and Liam bumped into MacGowan, who gave them an earful for not recording his song. “We couldn’t understand a word you were saying,” said Liam. To which, MacGowan picked up a beer mat and scribbled down the lyrics.

But his drunken handwriting was no clearer than his singing. “And it was only years later, when we found the lyrics online, did myself and my father finally record the song,” said Donal as his fellow band members Roisin Clancy, Ryland Teifi and Brendan Clancy joined him in their rendition of that tune, The Broad Majestic Shannon.

The concert in the unique surrounds of Dungarvan Mart was just one of 70-plus events to take place over three days as part of the 14th iteration of the food festival.

Festival entertainment in Dungarvan

A mart supper of ham sandwiches, O’Donnell’s Crisps and mulled Crinnaghtaun Apple Juice, which tasted of warm apple pie, was served during intermission, with the band’s renditions of Whistling Gypsy Rover and The Moonshiner humming in the air.

While music took centre stage at the mart, the food was the star of the show at many of the other sold-out dinners across the region, and in the Dungarvan Park Hotel (parkhoteldungarvan.com), which served as the perfect base for exploring the festival, sending guests on their travels satiated from a full Irish or a selection of pastries and cereals from a breakfast buffet that included a pancake station as many a child emerged caked in Nutella.

The Copper Buoy Cafe and Wine Bar (@copperbuoy) played host to ‘A Night of Antipasto and Sharing Plates’ of cheeses, duck, local Helvick mackerel and soft shell crab, while Eunice Power’s And Chips (andchips.ie) provided a gourmet twist to your local chipper, serving crispy gluten-free chips with ling (a member of the cod family) goujons, Savage Steak Sandwich (sirloin steak in toasted ciabatta, topped with caramelised onions, rocket and bearnaise mayo) and a bottle of sparkling wine (€64 for four people).

Tapas Town Trails gave visitors the chance to sample eight local eateries – X35, Merry’s Gastro Pub, The 2 Sisters, Iasc, Indian Ocean, Interlude, The Moorings, and 360 Cookhouse – while a Gala Dinner at Lismore Castle paid tribute to Paul and Máire Flynn of the Tannery (tannery.ie), as former chefs of the renowned restaurant served up an exquisite banquet for their culinary mentors.

Richard Jacob, Eunice Power and Paul Flynn. Photo: David Clynch

A hog roast from Newbard Farm provided the soakage at the Park After Dark party, featuring performances by Presto, Saoirse and Seascapes, but it was a fox that stole the show in Merry’s Pub (merrysgastropub.ie) that night. Burlesque dancer Foxy P Cox (thepeacockparlour.com) proved your eyes really can be bigger than your belly as she brought her titillating striptease to the upstairs bar with cocktails and nibbles… yes, nibbles.

While devouring all on offer at a festival of this kind, it would be easy to forget where this amazing fare comes from. Food sustainability and mental health are two of society’s biggest challenges these days and no one could be more passionate about both than Máiréad Costin of Garraí Mara farm (garraimara.ie).

Máiréad’s organic garden was the first stop on Saturday’s Bus Bia Tour, which also took in her brother, and former Olympic race walker, Jamie’s 400-cow dairy enterprise, as well as the Waterford Beekeepers Association Apiary in Ring.

On the tapas trail in Co Waterford

A former healthcare worker, Máiréad talked about the physical and mental-health benefits of eating fresh, organic produce, and her drive to increase biodiversity on her farm before allowing visitors to plant potatoes in her vegetable patch.

And about 100 yards up the road, it was Jamie’s turn to showcase how his dairy farm also feeds into the local economy as we got to see his 54-bail rotary milking platform in action.

It’s a far cry from race walking, which saw him represent Ireland at two Olympic Games in Australia and China, but it’s evident that changing lanes to farming has been a huge success.

The same can be said about the Waterford Beekeepers Association (irishbeekeepers.ie) as they delivered a crash course in the perilous life of the Irish black bee, whose very existence could be wiped out if the all-conquering Asian hornet gets into Ireland.

Learning from the Waterford Beekeepers Association

This apex predator has already decimated much of Europe’s honey bee colonies and is firmly on beekeepers groups’ most wanted lists, with any sightings reported with a photograph to records.biodiversityireland.ie/record/invasives.

With an SOS gone out to Pedro Pascal, it was back to the food and samples of multiple flavours (and colours) of honey, depending on which flowers the black bees had visited.

From lime honey to raw white honey, most were available to buy (€5 a jar), as were dropper bottles of propolis, a resin-like liquid made of bee saliva, beeswax and substances from plants and trees, renowned for its strong anti-microbial, anti-fungal and anti-viral properties.

A small droplet on the tongue was enough to send sinus-clearing menthol-like sensations through the body (it also contains alcohol). With the promise of “it does wonders for a sore throat”, it was my main purchase at the huge open market in the town square the following day (€15 a bottle).

We’d been told Sunday was the “big day” and had come to doubt the 70,000-attendee estimate, but it soon became clear this was what all of Waterford, and beyond, had been waiting for as thousands lined up at the 100-plus stalls to sample everything from African jerk chicken (€12) to Oreo marshmallows and giant fluffy lemon meringues (€3.50).

Next time you take to the Greenway, make sure you hit Dungarvan in the middle of April… on an empty stomach.

Gavin was a guest of the West Waterford Food Festival.