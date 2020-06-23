| 15.3°C Dublin

Close

Premium

The Staycation Q&A: What's still available? Will I get ripped-off? What should I pack?

June 29 is coming, and with it the first wave of socially-distanced summer staycations. So what should holidaymakers expect?

Walking on the grounds at Parknasilla, Co Kerry Expand

Close

Walking on the grounds at Parknasilla, Co Kerry

Walking on the grounds at Parknasilla, Co Kerry

Walking on the grounds at Parknasilla, Co Kerry

Pól Ó Conghaile Twitter Email

Next Monday, travel restrictions lift and hotels, restaurants, B&Bs, campsites and visitor attractions can reopen, making the first home holidays in over three months possible.

So what can we expect, where should we book, and what's available?

Is anyone booking?

Related Content