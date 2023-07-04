‘The only regret I have is wishing time away - I would never again be a responsibility-free 22-year-old in one of the greatest cities in the world’
Independent since she was 18, Saoirse Hanley imagined the States would be a cinch. After a few months struggling, and crying into $4 cappuccinos, she found her feet. Then came 2020...
I was down €3,000, 5,000km from home and completely alone when I realised I’d made a mistake. It was a Friday night and I was lying on a new bed, staring at the ceiling of a dark, unfamiliar room. The last person I knew from home was on a flight back to Ireland, but my ticket was one-way.