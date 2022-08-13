| 14.5°C Dublin

‘The most difficult year’ – how Aisling Arnold is driving a 100-year-old Donegal hotel into a new era

Pól Ó Conghaile

Aisling Arnold at Arnold's Hotel, Dunfanaghy Expand
Aisling and Aidan at their wedding in Dunfanaghy. Parents Derek and Gerarda are to her left. Expand
One of the newly refurbished rooms at Arnold's Expand

Rising costs, Covid-19, staffing problems, price-sensitive customers. These days, who would be a hotelier?

Aisling Arnold, that’s who.

