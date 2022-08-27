The joy of Ireland's ‘other’ airports – short lines, cheaper parking and a stress-free start to our family holiday

Languishing in a seemingly endless queue at an airport is a torturous process.

Dublin Airport saw, at certain periods this summer, nightmares of missed flights, lost baggage and relentless, soul-crushing queues full of whimpering children and fuchsia-faced adults on their last nerve.

But airport experiences are relative. I will never complain about Dublin again after experiencing Manchester last weekend. And after a seamless experience in Ireland West Airport two weeks ago, I know all our future family holidays will be from Knock.

On July 29, we left our house at 7.30am and arrived at the airport at 7.45am. My husband dropped us at the front door and parked the car. In the time it took him to park and join us in the main terminal, we were already at the top of Ryanair’s queue to check in our bags to Majorca. I had to let the family behind us go ahead. We flowed straight through in less than five minutes. It was incredible.

By 8.10am, we were through security and sitting down with two coffees and a cooked breakfast in hand for our four-year-old. And, in the intervening period, we had stopped to chat with our son’s beloved Montessori teacher, who was on the same flight with her extended family.

There is one common area in Ireland West Airport’s departure lounge, and that morning, three separate flights were taking off before 9.30 am, ours being the last. It was busy, but there was still enough room for everyone to sit down and wait or shop in the duty-free, which is small but perfectly formed. It was a bright sunny day, and there was a relaxed and upbeat atmosphere. As flights were called, passengers queued and, within minutes, were boarding their plane.

It really was so easy.

By contrast, on a flight from Dublin Airport this month, I spent more than an hour in the security queue at 5am on a Saturday morning. DAA says it has made significant improvements on security hires and passenger wait times through the summer, and I know it’s not the end of the world queuing for that long. But it is undeniably stressful.

Head of marketing and communications at Ireland West Donal Healy explains the average wait time through security is now between four and six minutes. “Wait times vary depending on how busy we are — it can range from anything to two minutes to four minutes, which was the quickest time on record, to 10-12 minutes, which would be at the higher end of the scale and only if we had several flights at the same time. The average time would be in the region of four to six minutes. Thankfully, we’ve had no security delay issues at all this year.”

The recovery in summer travel “has been much stronger than we all expected”, he says. In July, Ireland West processed 86,000 passengers, just 2,000 fewer than the same month in 2019. New Ryanair services to Manchester, Birmingham and Edinburgh have “far outperformed” forecasts, Healy adds, and the Co Mayo airport is experiencing record capacity — “in excess of 95pc” — on sun services to Barcelona, Milan, Palma and Alicante.

The downside is that there is less choice of destinations and, usually, only one weekly return service. Also, the return flights from Faro, Palma, Malaga and Alicante are very early — the latest being at 7.20am. We got up at 4.30am for our 7am flight home from Palma, and I found the tiredness hard to shake for the rest of the weekend.

With this in mind, I deliberately chose a hotel, the Zafiro Palace Palmanova, which was 30 minutes from the airport, for the simple reason that I couldn’t bear the thought of being in a taxi for an hour in the middle of the night.

The hotel was great, faultless in fact, though it cost more than we would typically pay. But given how the pandemic clipped our wings, we decided to splash out this year. While I found the early return agonising, we were back home at our house at 9.30am, which is phenomenal.

The logistics of getting to and from Ireland West are pretty simple. You either get a lift, or you drive. There is a connecting bus to Sligo, Donegal, Mayo and Galway, with additional connecting services servicing Leitrim, Roscommon and counties in the Midlands region. However, they only run every couple of hours, and don’t seem to be a popular choice for passengers. I’ve never seen anyone waiting for the bus in Ireland West.

On the upside, parking is much cheaper compared to Dublin. The cost of parking in Ireland West for a whole week if you book online is €44. When I flew from Dublin this month, I paid €48 to park at the short-term car park in Terminal 2 between 5am on Saturday and 5pm on Sunday. Booking online and using long-term car parks at Dublin is, of course, cheaper, but nowhere near what the same period at Ireland West would have cost me: €8.

Another thing I think people should consider when deciding where to fly from is the distance you must walk. In Dublin, I flew to Manchester with Aer Lingus, and it’s a considerable distance on foot from the aircraft to the car park. It is a matter of 300m in Ireland West. This may matter more to an older person, someone with mobility issues, or even a parent flying solo with children.

Of course, in many ways, comparing the efficiency of a regional airport like Ireland West or Shannon with a major international hub like Dublin is not fair. For a myriad of reasons, it’s a lot easier and cheaper to fly from Ireland West if you live in the vicinity — and beyond. But there are far fewer destinations and frequencies of flights.

Another quibble? Currently, there are no flights to the Canaries — an ever-popular winter choice for Irish holidaymakers — from Ireland West. Weekly services to Lanzarote and Tenerife were suspended during the pandemic, but there are high hopes that at least one will return.

That would be perfection.

Did you know?

Shannon Airport has a 3D X-ray screening system that means travellers don’t have to take liquids and electronics from their bags, reducing time spent in security. A €10m airport upgrade has also seen new air bridges installed.

Ireland’s ‘other’ airports

Ireland West ran its biggest ever summer schedule this year. Route and parking info at irelandwestairport.com.

Cork Airport is Ireland’s second-busiest. This year, it’s offering 42 routes and expects 2.1 million passengers. corkairport.com

Recent arrivals at Shannon Airport included 30 private jets for the JP McManus Pro-Am. shannonairport.ie

As well as Dublin and the UK, Kerry Airport has flights to Faro and Alicante. kerryairport.ie