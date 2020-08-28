'The holidays I can go on now are only in my imagination, but for once, I'm not complaining' - Ireland's top schools travel writers share their work

Each year, the Immrama Festival of Travel Writing seeks to find Ireland's next generation of travel writers by running a schools competition.

Sponsored by Aer Lingus, the Immrama School Travel Writers Competition asked entrants to write 'A Letter Home' - based on real or imagined journeys, for the prize of a Chromebook and an Amazon voucher worth €100.

As with last year, I was one of several judges of the competition, associated with the Immrama Festival of Travel Writing. We sifted through hundreds of entries, and agreed on the three winners below.

Travel writing is about many things - voice, research, colour, detail, reportage. But most of all, I think it should transport us - catch our imagination with a surprising scene or turn-of-phrase ("fountains, in which every water droplet danced"), hook us with relatable detail ("I can smell my Dad's cooking drifting out the kitchen window"), and take us on a journey of its own.

I hope you enjoy the pieces below; we certainly did.

A Letter Home

By Hollie Hannon

Category: Secondary Schools (Leaving Cert)

School: Ursuline College, Sligo

Dear you.

Yes, you! I'm writing this currently curled up in the hotel bedroom. The pillows are satin and the sheets feel smooth against my skin. I can see the endless streets of Mauritius from the window. There's a small stretch of sea that almost looks like it's calling me.

Okay, that last part isn't technically true. I'm not on any holiday anywhere at the moment. No one is. We've all been confined to our homes, as the coronavirus spends its one-way ticket around the world at its leisure.

Well, I'll correct myself a little. I'm on a holiday of sorts. As I pen this letter, I'm sitting on the rough patch of grass outside my house. Instead of being wined and dined with oysters and mussels, I can smell my Dad's cooking drifting out of the kitchen window. It's spaghetti night.

The sun certainly isn't splitting the stones, but I've always been light-skinned anyways. My mother's slathered me in so much sun cream I feel like a well-oiled bag of chips. I can hear the little girls in the house next to mine squealing with laughter as they splash around in their miniature inflatable pool. I feel ridiculously, ridiculously happy.

Okay, my little back garden can't compare to holidays I've been on in the past, at least in the material value. But does that really matter anymore? When I close my eyes, I can feel the warm air slapping me in the face as I step off the plane. I can taste the gelato slipping down my throat, hear the gentle lapping of the waves.

The holidays I can go on now are only in my imagination. But for once, I'm not complaining - I'm getting the best of both worlds. I cherish this time at home with my family. I know that might garner an eye-roll or two. After all, when people mention their home towns - especially at my age - it's usually followed by the desire to leave.

It's the middle of nowhere, they complain. But to me, it's the centre of everything.

This time next year, I'll be packing my bags to go away to college. I'll visit my hometown on weekends, bank holidays, Christmases, but they'll be seasonal visits. Returning home will be a holiday in itself.

Does that scare me? Not really. I've always loved travelling and gaining experience about different cultures and people. But the best times and memories I've created have always been under the roof I call my home.

So here I am, writing a letter to home about the best journey I've ever been on. Undoubtedly it's been this - sitting in my garden, playing endless games of Scrabble, cuddling my dogs. I feel loved. I feel safe. And that's something money can't buy, and a travel agent can't give you.

Of course, there will come a time when this strange way of living will be over. The floodgates to adventure will be opened again at full force. I for one will be readily packing my suitcase and getting on the first plane or train I see, unashamedly!

But it's not always the destination of our journey that makes it special. It's what we bring to it, and what we make of them. That's a lesson that will stand with me no matter what path I go down in the future.

Stay safe, love Hollie.

A Trip to Istanbul

By Hannah O'Grady

Category: Secondary Schools (Junior Cert)

School: Coláiste Bhaile Chláir, Co Galway

Dear Aunt Maggie,

Greetings from Istanbul!

I hope all the family are doing well. I am currently writing to you from the balcony of our hotel, overlooking the vast city. "If one had but a single glance to give the world, one should gaze on Istanbul", as French writer, poet and politician, Alphonse de Lamartine, once said. I had been in Istanbul mere hours and could already testify this quote to be true.

I was taken aback as I stood amidst an ocean of people, hustling and bustling about their daily lives. I could not help but feel rendered obsolete and insignificant - not a feeling I was used to having lived in the West of Ireland all my life. The city was bursting with the sumptuous smells of Ottoman cuisine, such as the divine beef kebabs, exotic music, mesmerising water fountains, in which every water droplet danced and soothed passers-by. Lush and shadowy gardens adorned the palace and surrounding mosques like a crown. Dark, foreboding trees seemed to be holding tales and secrets of empires long ago.

Topkapi Palace, Hagia Sofia and the Blue Mosque stood triumphantly united, as though to protect themselves from the poverty and disarray that besieged them. They oozed with beauty and sophistication, but I felt something sinister and ominous lurked too. Topkapi palace was a prime example. As I read the official guide books I was led to believe women were treated with great dignity and respect, filled with happy days of sewing circles and plaiting each-others hair. However, our tour guide had a different tale of slaves, eunuchs, concubines, jealousy and an extreme amount of bed-hopping!

After touring the palace, I felt no sadness that the Ottoman Empire had been disbanded, called 'The Sick Man of Europe', and left for broke. I could sense the corruption as I walked the halls.

By the late afternoon, my family and I were overwhelmed by sounds of taxi horns and the shouts of street vendors plying their wares, and masses of people who came against us like tidal waves as we battled our way through the steep, cobbled streets. This, coupled with the cat calls of 'Hey, lovely lady!' all day had me exhausted and quite frankly, enraged. We desperately sought sanctuary from the chaos; it felt as though no such place existed. The calls to prayer bellowed from multiple mosques in every direction, disorientating us like swarms of bees.

Ironically, the very cause of our discomfort led us to our place of refuge, the Süleymaniye Mosque. The silhouette of its colossal spires seemed to reach heaven. But suddenly the tranquillity turned to dismay and indignation. As I entered, I noticed the women's area was all but a small wooden enclosure beside a shoe rack, whilst the men worshipped under diamond chandeliers hung elegantly from the mosaic ceiling, and upon beautiful, lavish carpet.

I began to truly understand the male dominance over women in Turkey. Literally and metaphorically, a wooden gate shut the woman out of society. My heart bled for these women. At this moment of reflection, sitting cross legged in a mosque in Istanbul, my mind wandered to my own religion and the male dominance and corruption that is prevalent there also. I felt disenchanted and lost.

My head spins! Travel is a journey in more than one sense.

Religion, culture and political views are innate in people. I have learned - who am I to say what is wrong and judge people's religion and cultural beliefs? They are a product of their own society and religions, as am I.

In retrospect, I am thankful for the opportunity to travel in the true sense of the word and challenge my opinions. At the time, I did not appreciate the adversities of this holiday, as opposed to a week in France on a campsite. I now realise that my youth and lack of travel left me closeted. My views were shaped by what the western and often sensationalised media portrays.

"Travel is fatal to prejudice, bigotry, and narrow mindedness, and many of our people need it sorely on these accounts," as Mark Twain wrote. I hope to see you soon to discuss our travels over a cup of Turkish tea and baklava!

Regards, Hannah

The Hidden Threat

By Áine Groves

Category: Primary Schools

School: Dunhill NS, Co Waterford

The sun was high in the sky and I could feel myself slowly tanning. I stood at the water's edge as the waves crept steadily up my feet. I waded in and the soothing water cooled me. A brightly coloured beach ball landed in front of me. Before I even lifted my arm to retrieve it, the ball drifted further out. My now extended arm tried to seize it but only grasped air. I started to swim after it but the closer I got to the ball the faster the current dragged it out. The water began to rise higher and suddenly the ground was no longer there. I surged onwards and my fingertips brushed its soft plastic surface. I kicked my legs vigorously and I just about managed to snatch it out of the water. The water unexpectedly became very rough and I was plunged under. In the chaos, I lost the ball, but I didn't care. Cold, salty water rushed into my mouth and I tried to scream without success. My lungs burned and screamed for oxygen but none came. I surfaced once more and I gasped for a breath. My arms flailed and my legs kicked. Then I was submerged once more and all I saw was darkness. I woke up in a dimly lit room. I could hear the slow, continuous beeping of a machine beside me. Footsteps emerged but my strength left me and once again the darkness was my only company.

