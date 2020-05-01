| 9.6°C Dublin

Close

Premium

The future of flying: Mega-sales, masks and medical questionnaires

What will it be like to board a flight in a few months' time? And will flights even be ready to take off by then?

Cabin crew wearing PPE (Personal Protective Equipment) on an Emirates flight Expand

Close

Cabin crew wearing PPE (Personal Protective Equipment) on an Emirates flight

Cabin crew wearing PPE (Personal Protective Equipment) on an Emirates flight

Cabin crew wearing PPE (Personal Protective Equipment) on an Emirates flight

Pól Ó Conghaile Twitter Email

First, the good news.

Flying does have a future, and it involves the mother of all sales.

We saw it after the financial crisis, when Ryanair sold flights for as little as 99c.

Related Content