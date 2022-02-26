The cost of staycations will rise this year, but how can we move the ‘rip-off Ireland’ debate on?

How does a holiday voucher sound?

As the cost of living replaces Covid as our national emergency, and bills for electricity, food, petrol and pints rocket up, would you like a subsidy for a much-needed staycation?

It’s not a far-fetched idea. From Singapore to Slovenia, many destinations offered vouchers to spur domestic tourism during the pandemic. The UK’s Eat Out to Help Out scheme saw discounts on meals. Ireland even had its own staycation stimulus — the Stay and Spend scheme.

Remember that? It launched in October 2020, aiming to provide a €1bn boost to businesses. The chance to claim up to €125pp back through tax credits was widely seen as confusing and limited, however, and Stay and Spend was clobbered by Covid anyway.

Ireland entered its second national lockdown just weeks later.

This spring, we’re in a far better place. Restrictions have eased, most of us are vaccinated, and the hotels I’ve been visiting are excited and optimistic. But they also share three standout concerns: spiralling costs, the impending withdrawal of State supports, and a staffing crisis.

Read More

One hotel told me its electricity bill had doubled since December. I spoke with others about insurance, the cost of quality Irish ingredients on menus, and wage inflation.

All were hiring, and old codes of honour felt under pressure. I heard about a chef being offered more money from a neighbouring business. Receptionists, too.

Naturally, as holidaymakers, we don’t want to think about this when we pay for a well-earned meal out or night away. We want to escape our own problems!

But I share these insights to shed light on what our hospitality friends are thinking as they work out their rates for 2022.

The hoteliers and restaurateurs I speak to aren’t complaining. They are delighted to be open, and realise working cultures have to change.

Some are rethinking menus, offering two-night minimum stays in peak season, or planning to close on quieter days. Most will seek to add value through packages bundling B&B, meals and activities, or ruses like resort credit. They will also point to midweek and off-peak deals.

But one thing is certain. The price of staycations will rise this year. I can’t see any other outcome.

A holiday voucher is one suggestion. But it won’t happen. Nobody I spoke to expects Stay and Spend to return, and the Department of Tourism “is not aware of any current plans” for a further scheme.

The industry itself will likely lobby to retain the 9pc VAT rate, which is due to revert back to 13.5pc in September — potentially hiking costs even more.

You know what’s coming. Every year, we have the ‘ rip-off Ireland’ debate. Frustrated punters compare random high prices to ‘a week in Spain’. Businesses shoot back about ‘supply and demand’. A pricing stink sullies what should be a glorious summer of revenge travel.

My take? Shop around, at home and overseas. If you see bad value, call it out. But let’s at least try to have a more nuanced debate, and to understand where both sides are coming from, before the knee-jerk reactions.