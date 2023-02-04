| 8.1°C Dublin

Close

Premium

The Address Collective plans to give guests more than a ‘copy and paste’ experience

Pól Ó Conghaile

The Address Connolly's rooftop space for Club guests Expand
McGettigan's Cookhouse at The Address Cork Expand
&lsquo;Club Experience&rsquo; upgrades include lounge access Expand
'Jacob's Ladder', a slow-cooked rib of beef at McGettigan's Cookhouse. Photo: Pól Ó Conghaile Expand

Close

The Address Connolly's rooftop space for Club guests

The Address Connolly's rooftop space for Club guests

McGettigan's Cookhouse at The Address Cork

McGettigan's Cookhouse at The Address Cork

&lsquo;Club Experience&rsquo; upgrades include lounge access

‘Club Experience’ upgrades include lounge access

'Jacob's Ladder', a slow-cooked rib of beef at McGettigan's Cookhouse. Photo: Pól Ó Conghaile

'Jacob's Ladder', a slow-cooked rib of beef at McGettigan's Cookhouse. Photo: Pól Ó Conghaile

/

The Address Connolly's rooftop space for Club guests

A Glasgow hotel with a 25-seater luxury cinema.

The reopening of a hotel near Dublin’s Connolly Station with two new floors.

Most Watched

Privacy