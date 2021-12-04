The 10 best restaurants you need to visit in London

Sessions Art Club

1. Best for: A glamorous night out

You may find it hard to get a table, but if you do manage to nab one, this is the hottest ticket in London this winter. Chef Florence Knight has been operating from this stunning fourth-floor room — it used to be the judges’ dining room in the former courthouse — for a couple of months now, and not one of the critics has a bad word to say about her.

The squid, tomato and calamarata at critics' favourite Sessions Art Club

The squid, tomato and calamarata at critics' favourite Sessions Art Club

The food is exciting without being unduly challenging, so you can bring anyone here and they’ll find something they want to eat, and the distressed and rather louche décor will put you in the mood to explore one of the most interesting cocktail lists around. If you want an excuse to dress up and put on some heels, look no further.

Details: Sessions House, 24 Clerkenwell Green, London EC1; sessionsartsclub.com

2. Best for: All-day eating in East London

Café Cecilia

Max Rocha hit the ground running with his new restaurant when he opened a couple of months back, and rave reviews mean that forward-planning is required if you want to come for dinner, which is only served a couple of times a week. But there’s space for walk-ins for breakfast, and sometimes for lunch, and if you want to see what this talented young Irish chef is up to, you’ll find a way. Max worked at The River Café, St John, and with Skye Gyngell at Spring, and his food is a happy melding of all those influences into a style that is very much his own. The pasta dishes are particularly good, and if you find yourself in the area suffering from a hangover, at weekends, there are epic bacon sandwiches and toasties to take away. Many of the front-of-house team came from Rochelle Canteen, so the service is lovely.

Details: 32 Andrews Road, London E8; cafececilia.com

Crispin in London

Crispin in London

3. Best for: A Soho pit stop

Bar Crispin

You know that feeling when you’ve been walking for hours and you don’t want to give up and settle for Pret or Leon or any of the dull chains, and what you really need is a nice restorative glass of wine and a plate of something delicious to fortify you for the next few hours? If you find yourself in such a state in the vicinity of Carnaby St, then Bar Crispin is the place you need to know about. Natural and low-intervention wines, snacks and small plates, or a full meal if you want — all bases are covered.

Details: 19 Kingly Street, London W1; barcrispin.com

4. Best for: Wine, cheese and charcuterie

The Winemakers Club

The Winemakers Club may not be new, but it’s a new one to me, and it’s a spot I’ll return to, because it’s the kind of place you don’t need to book, and is just as good for a quick glass of wine and plate of charcuterie as it is for settling in for an evening to enjoy some interesting bottles. The food is simple, but well done, and the wines, many of them biodynamic and low-intervention, are sourced mainly from small producers. Winemakers also has an outpost in Deptford, so it’s a handy south-of-the-river address to have in the back of your head.

Details: 41a Farringdon Street, London EC4; thewinemakersclub.co.uk



5. Best for: Everyone

Brasserie Zédel

Brasserie Zédel is one of those truly democratic restaurants, in a great central London location, serving top-quality food at prices that could only be described as reasonable in the extreme. I don’t mean to offend the establishment by calling it the poor man’s Wolseley, but, in effect, that is exactly what it is — a canteen for the people. In keeping with its French bistro schtick, for lunch and dinner, there’s a three-course menu formule for £24.75, which includes a glass of wine. That takes some beating. The café is open for breakfast, coffee, cake and more, and, yes, you can have a croque monsieur.

Details: 20 Sherwood Street, London W1; brasseriezedel.com

6. Best for: Did someone say ‘hipster’?

E5 Bakehouse, Arch 396, Mentmore Terrace, London E8

E5 Bakehouse, Arch 396, Mentmore Terrace, London E8

E5 Bakehouse

Open from 8am each day, E5 Bakehouse is an all-day café and bakery located in a converted railway arch that epitomises all that’s changed about this part of London in recent years. Yes, they are very serious about their sourdough and their coffee, but there’s a nice vibe here, and the prices are reasonable for breakfast and lunch — there’s always a hearty main course on offer alongside sandwiches, toasties and killer sausage rolls.

Details: Arch 396, Mentmore Terrace, London E8; e5bakehouse.com

7. Best for: Kebabs

Kebab Kid

You’ve probably read about the £1,450 gold-wrapped steaks at Salt Bae’s Nusr-Et restaurant in Knightsbridge, but if your budget is less — how do I put this? — frothy (and you have a modicum of self-respect and good taste) yet you fancy a meat fix, then the Kebab Kid in Parsons Green may be the place for you. The lamb shawarma comes with the imprimatur of London restaurant critic Jay Rayner, and will set you back less than €10. Don’t forget to order chips on the side.

Details: 90 New King’s Road, London SW6; +442077310427

8. Best for: Italophiles

Brutto is a tribute to the classic trattoria. All photo credits: Paul Winch-Furniss

Brutto is a tribute to the classic trattoria. All photo credits: Paul Winch-Furniss

Brutto

You’ll know Russell Norman from the telly, and as the founder of Polpo, the Venetian-inspired mini-chain, which rather lost its way the further it was rolled out and is now reduced to just two sites. Brutto in Clerkenwell is his tribute to the classic trattorias of Florence — timeless and rather lovely, and somewhere that might just turn out to be your London favourite. The food is Tuscan-simple, and the negronis cost €5. If that sounds like a winning combination … you’re right.

Details: 35-37 Greenhill Rents, London EC1; Instagram @bru.tto

9. Best for: Dumplings and bubble tea

Jen Café

It can be tough to eat well in Central London without spending a fortune on mediocre food, but if you are in the mood for Beijing-style fried dumplings, then the unmissable bright green Jen Café, which seems to have no website or presence on social media, will sort you out.

Details: 4-8 Newport Place, London WC2; +44 7587 500959

10. Best for: A boozy lunch

Noble Rot

I don’t know how Noble Rot manages it, but it serves a two-course lunch for £18. A couple of weeks back, you could have had Jerusalem artichoke and roast shallot salad, followed by John Dory and braised celery, and splashed out an extra £4 for a spiced panna cotta with navel orange to finish. There’s an à la carte menu too — the roast chicken with morels, vin jaune and riz au pilaf is £70 for two — and the cooking is really very fine. Of course, it’s easy to get into trouble with the wine list, but you’re on your holidays after all. The new Soho branch is on the site of the legendary Gay Hussar.

Details: Lamb’s Conduit Street, Bloomsbury, WC1 and 2 Greek Street, Soho, W1; noblerot.co.uk