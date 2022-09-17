Tech can enrich our travel but it’s the human touch that turns a trip into a memory

“Everyone knows everything and they know nothing. You know that sort of way?”

Frank Treacy is a concierge who has worked for more than 40 years at Dublin’s Clayton Hotel Burlington Road.

When I asked him recently how his role is changing, he nodded to the device in my hand: “Everybody’s just going for the phone.”

He didn’t mean it in a wistful or dystopian way — just an observation that tech doesn’t always come with intuition or experience. A phone won’t sort your luggage, or tip the hidden gem around the corner. It might book a restaurant, but it can’t put in a good word for a better table.

Those are “the extra little touches the internet can’t do for you,” the Burlo’s head concierge, Paul Fitzsimons, added.

Every day, it seems tech embeds deeper into our lives, and I’m fascinated by what that means for hospitality roles. Our devices give us stunning power to book, research, and talk about our trips. I’d (literally) be lost without my phone. But something else is being lost, too.

Have you ever had Google Maps send you down the ‘L’ roads of Wicklow? Or wanted to punch a “customer service” bot? Or been let down by an Instagram beach in real life?

A generation ago, the ‘Gringo Trail’ was a term for the sights and bars visited by travellers relying on the same Lonely Planets and Rough Guides. Today, a ‘Google Trail’ nudges us toward the same search results or map pins. It can feel like a closed loop; adventure by algorithm.

We reflexively reach for our phones for good reasons. But the phone reflex can also mean missing what’s in front of our faces.

I was reminded of this in Milan Centrale last week, while vying with thousands of punters to catch the same train. Everybody knew the train they wanted, but not the platform. We scrolled furiously. We knew everything, and we knew nothing.

Then I spotted an off-duty railway worker and asked her advice. She told me the service normally left from platform six. I stood nearby, and when the departures board confirmed that, made the train.

In Dingle last winter, a guest house owner not only tipped a great bar, but gave me a lift into town. That kind of offline interaction is like a friend tipping a good book or Netflix series. It’s a simple gesture, but a sophisticated mix of surprise, judgement, knowledge and delight.

Luxury travel services invest heavily in “guest relations”; to some smaller businesses, it’s simply what they do.

Clearly, tech can enrich our travel. Apps and maps are super tools. Robot waiters and tablet check-in may make sense in a world of staff shortages and inflation. But it’s “the extra little touches” that turn a trip into a memory, a fleeting encounter into a lasting feeling. In a world of travel disruption, it’s the real, reassuring voice at the end of the line. And it’s something Ireland can be great at.

Balancing the two is key. For what is hospitality, after all, if not the art of making people feel comfortable?

And I’ve yet to meet the bot that makes me feel that way.