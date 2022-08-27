Stopping beyond motorway service stations can bring new finds... and better food

“The thing about Laois is a lot of people drive through it,” said David Walsh-Kemmis. “Getting them to stop is the trick.”

I met David recently at Ballykilcavan Brewery, on his farm near Stradbally, about 10km off the M7 at Portlaoise.

David does brewery tours on set dates, and private tours for groups of four or more, taking in the craft beers, walled gardens, and fascinating perspective of a 13th-generation farmer.

Granted, you’ll need a designated driver if you plan on tastings, but it’s a novel way to break up a journey.

I was back in Laois last week, detouring off the M7/M8 again on a drive between Dublin and Cork. With time to spare, we wanted to skip service-station stops for tastier food, a smaller business, and something new.

After tweeting for tips, we ducked onto the N77, stopping at Bowe’s in Durrow. There, we tucked into dishes like a Katsu chicken burger and a falafel and wild rice tabouli bowl, served by busy but smiling local staff, and picked out treats from a counter stacked with cakes and pastries afterwards.

I know most motorway drivers want to get from A to B in the shortest time possible. Ireland’s service stations have improved hugely, and there’s little need to go offline for fuel, food or loos.

If you’re not in a rush, however, there can be big rewards and valuable boosts for local businesses.

Off the M7/M8, Twitter users also tipped several options in Cashel and Cahir, the Horse & Jockey Hotel, and O’Callaghan’s in Mitchelstown. They sounded more appetising than McDonald’s at Exit 8.

In Portlaoise, The Store Yard is an Aladdin’s cave of architectural salvage, curios and vintage clothes (“purveyors of the unusual”) about 10 minutes off the M7 — it has a homely cafe in the middle of it all. I’ve enjoyed a hearty beef casserole lunch at Treacy’s of The Heath, too. It requires hardly any extra miles.

Other motorways merit meandering, too. Exit 27 on the M7, for example, takes you to Matt the Thresher’s and the Old Barracks Coffee Roastery (adults-only, due to the machinery). Both are in Birdhill, just a few minutes further than the Applegreen alongside the motorway.

Athlone is another town more bypassed than browsed, but it’s an easy option off the M6.

If time and traffic aren’t an issue, browse the Left Bank or book some of the best meals in the midlands at Thyme or The Fatted Calf. If they are, tuck into Savoury Fare followed by a mosey at Fernhill Garden Centre, just off Exit 10.

Other options along the M6 include Browne’s on the Green in Tyrellspass, or the tiny village of Glasson, home to Grogan’s pub and Wineport Lodge, just five minutes from Exit 9.

Travelling between Dublin and Belfast on the M1? My go-to is Strandfield, a farmhouse cafe, shop and garden centre just off the Carlingford roundabout.

Back in Laois, I was reminded that this is the only county not to touch a county that touches the sea. “It’s not a tour-bus destination, really,” David said of his farm. “It’s me bringing you around... but people seem to like it.”

Sometimes, it’s good to get offline.