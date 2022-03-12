| 6.5°C Dublin

Close

Premium

‘We both love to travel’ – meet the couple sharing the highs and lows of wheelchair accessible travel in Ireland

Accessibility in travel is not about receiving special treatment, say the couple behind Instagram account @TheStruggleIsWheel. It’s about equal treatment, especially as paying guests

Michael Hennessy and Leona Tuck on a trek to Slieve Coillte in Wexford. Picture: Frank McGrath Expand
Leona Tuck and Michael Hennessy with their bulldog Nala Expand
Michael at Green Acres Caravan and Camping Park Expand
Leona and Michael in Wexford. Picture: Frank McGrath Expand
Michael and Leona on the Dungarven Greenway Expand
Michael &amp; Leona on their travels Expand
Michael and Leona on a trek. Picture: Frank McGrath Expand
The pool chair lift at Knightsbrook Hotel Expand
Expand
An accessible bathroom at Seafield Expand

Close

Michael Hennessy and Leona Tuck on a trek to Slieve Coillte in Wexford. Picture: Frank McGrath

Michael Hennessy and Leona Tuck on a trek to Slieve Coillte in Wexford. Picture: Frank McGrath

Leona Tuck and Michael Hennessy with their bulldog Nala

Leona Tuck and Michael Hennessy with their bulldog Nala

Michael at Green Acres Caravan and Camping Park

Michael at Green Acres Caravan and Camping Park

Leona and Michael in Wexford. Picture: Frank McGrath

Leona and Michael in Wexford. Picture: Frank McGrath

Michael and Leona on the Dungarven Greenway

Michael and Leona on the Dungarven Greenway

Michael &amp; Leona on their travels

Michael & Leona on their travels

Michael and Leona on a trek. Picture: Frank McGrath

Michael and Leona on a trek. Picture: Frank McGrath

The pool chair lift at Knightsbrook Hotel

The pool chair lift at Knightsbrook Hotel

An accessible bathroom at Seafield

An accessible bathroom at Seafield

/

Michael Hennessy and Leona Tuck on a trek to Slieve Coillte in Wexford. Picture: Frank McGrath

Leona Tuck & Michael Hennessy

“Do you trust me, Michael?” I said.

There was nervous laughter between us but, in hindsight, there was nothing funny about it. On a grey December day back in 2019, we had just turned the last corner of our 6km hike on the Gortarowey walk in Co Sligo, when we saw the fallen Scots pine.

Most Watched

Privacy