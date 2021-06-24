| 16.7°C Dublin

The best suitcases, hold-alls and travel accessories for your summer staycation 

Before you hit the road this summer, make packing a breeze with our round-up of everything you need for an easy journey

Travel blogger Siobhán McAuley at her home in Donacarney, Co Meath, with her Joolz Aer buggy, Jem and Bea holdall, luggage organiser, Tripp hard case and a Samsonite case. Photo: Frank McGrath Expand
Travel blogger Siobhán McAuley at her home in Donacarney, Co Meath, with her Joolz Aer buggy, Jem and Bea holdall, luggage organiser, Tripp hard case and a Samsonite case. Photo: Frank McGrath

Meadhbh McGrath

While question marks still linger over the possibility of foreign travel later in the year, it looks set to be another summer of staycations.

As we continue to emerge from lockdown, many of us will be exploring again and hitting the road to make the most of what Ireland has to offer in the coming months.

But before you hop in the car, you’ll want to stock up on the right kit to ensure your holiday goes smoothly, whether you’re heading for the coastline or countryside. We asked Irish travel experts what packing gear helps them holiday with ease.

