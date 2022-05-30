| 5.6°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Staycationers hit by rocketing hotel prices in Ireland compared to European cities

The cheapest options of hotel stays in Ireland this summer are notably more expensive than equal-rated hotels in some of Europe&rsquo;s tourism hotspots. Stock image Expand
Glendalough Round Tower, Co Wicklow. Expand
Scenic view of Gap of Dunloe, County Kerry Expand

Close

The cheapest options of hotel stays in Ireland this summer are notably more expensive than equal-rated hotels in some of Europe&rsquo;s tourism hotspots. Stock image

The cheapest options of hotel stays in Ireland this summer are notably more expensive than equal-rated hotels in some of Europe’s tourism hotspots. Stock image

Glendalough Round Tower, Co Wicklow.

Glendalough Round Tower, Co Wicklow.

Scenic view of Gap of Dunloe, County Kerry

Scenic view of Gap of Dunloe, County Kerry

/

The cheapest options of hotel stays in Ireland this summer are notably more expensive than equal-rated hotels in some of Europe’s tourism hotspots. Stock image

Aoife Breslin

Staycationers are being asked to fork out as much as €1,500 for a 4-star hotel for two people on a two-night break, as hotel accommodation prices sky-rocket during the summer months.

According to an Irish Independent price survey, the cheapest stay at a 4-star hotel in seven of Ireland’s cities and towns over the next 12 weekends stands at €320 for two people for two nights, not including breakfast.

Most Watched

Privacy