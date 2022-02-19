| 1.5°C Dublin

Inside the Wild Rooms, Wexford’s new ‘posh rooms in the wilderness’

Cosy, self-contained and immersed in nature, cabin stays are trending in travel. Tara Hill’s ‘posh rooms in the wilderness’ are a new adult-only escape

Pól Ó Conghaile Twitter Email

I’m not sure exactly when the light began to change. I was sleepy, but clocked a slight brightening of things.

Soon, a subtle strip of orange slashed across the horizon. Over the next half-hour or so, the colours mixed and morphed, like paint on a palette. Red, orange, yellow; and then clear daylight. It was a beautiful sunrise, and I watched it all without having to get out of bed.

