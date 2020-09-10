| 12.3°C Dublin

Inis Oírr gave a wary welcome to 3,000 staycationers a day after lockdown lifted

Islanders need tourism to survive but the huge influx of visitors proved divisive, writes Eavan Murray

Eavan Murray

Inis Oírr relies heavily on tourism for its economic survival. In March, many felt that given the unique acute risk posed by Covid to an island community, there was little hope of reopening at all in 2020.

However, all that changed suddenly on June 29, and despite significant concerns, the island reopened and experienced record numbers of visitors throughout July and August. While some welcomed the move, it created anxiety and unease for others.

Máire Uí Mhaoláin is the manager of the Community Development Co-op on Inis Oírr. She believes the islanders' views weren't taken on board.

