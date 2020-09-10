Inis Oírr gave a wary welcome to 3,000 staycationers a day after lockdown lifted

Inis Oírr relies heavily on tourism for its economic survival. In March, many felt that given the unique acute risk posed by Covid to an island community, there was little hope of reopening at all in 2020.

However, all that changed suddenly on June 29, and despite significant concerns, the island reopened and experienced record numbers of visitors throughout July and August. While some welcomed the move, it created anxiety and unease for others.

Máire Uí Mhaoláin is the manager of the Community Development Co-op on Inis Oírr. She believes the islanders' views weren't taken on board.

"The lockdown itself was OK here. We are so used to being isolated during the winter, I suppose. As summer was approaching, people were getting very anxious," she said.

A survey found 91pc of residents on Inis Oírr favoured keeping the island closed with a few exceptions.

"People were keen to open up to our habitual visitors, our family and friends that come every year - especially older people who hadn't seen their children, grandchildren, and siblings," Máire said.

"The island was fairly strongly in favour of not opening up to visitors. And we did communicate that to our politicians and everyone else, but we really were not listened to.

"We had 3,000 people arriving some days and 2,700 on other days."

Inis Oírr has managed to remain free from coronavirus, but the threat still looms large in islanders' minds.

"There are many people, older people, and vulnerable people, who still haven't used the shop.

"There was a lot of panic at the beginning, but we are probably in more danger now because we are more relaxed."

With a deep sigh, Máire says that if the coronavirus was to reach the island and spread, "it doesn't even bear thinking about".

"We are such a tight-knit community here, when we lose somebody it can be really, really hard. We have been lucky so far."

Susan Conneely (29) works at the only shop on Inis Oírr, and she spent the first three months of lockdown organising supplies for the entire island. She had not expected the island to reopen and believes it was the busiest summer she can remember.

"It was all staycations, and there were easily 3,000 people arriving some days. We were just constantly on the go," she said. "Inis Oírr is here for its beauty, and it needs to be kept like that. It's all right to come for a day, but we are the ones left behind to live with it."

Trevor McHale from Mayo arrived on Inis Oírr 13 years ago. He said it was "fishing and ladies" that brought him to the island. He is a tour guide and transports visitors around the island in a traditional pony and trap. He was glad the island reopened.

"Six months ago, we were in total lockdown. There was supposed to be no boats or nothing," he said.

"We started again the last week of June, and we have been tipping away ever since.

"It was all Irish on staycations. The people coming here would usually go to Spain.

"I found them very good, very generous too. I am happy we reopened, and I got some bit of a season.

"It's long hours, but it was a short season, and we are lucky to be here at all."

Padraig O Conghaile, the owner of Tigh Ned's pub, said the decision to reopen his business had been "very difficult".

"We wondered would it be worth our while at all, and then the next thing we got crazy busy.

"We hadn't enough staff because we didn't know from one day to the next what to expect. Everything is twice as much work as before. You could clean the same table 20 times in an hour.

"On fine days, we do grand because we have 12 tables outside, but we only have eight tables inside on wet days. And then you have somebody standing outside for an hour in the rain."

Padraig said he remained very concerned over the threat posed by Covid to his fellow islanders.

"Every time the phone rings, you were dreading the thought of somebody saying there was a case," he said.

"If there were a case on the island, it would be all over.

"This year was just pressure. Pressure when you are not open and pressure when you are."