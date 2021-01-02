| -1.9°C Dublin

His home is his castle: Covid won’t kill off Irish castle hotels, says a family that owns four

2021 could be ‘bumper, bumper' year for castle getaways if pandemic recedes

Pól Ó Conghaile Twitter Email

In 1991, Howard Corscadden picked up the Irish Independent and saw a castle for sale. “It was on the front page of the Property section,” he recalls. “It said: ‘Castle ready to be moved into’. Now, it wasn’t quite ready to move into...”

But he bought it. Since then, he and his family have spent millions upgrading not just Cabra Castle in Co Cavan, but Bellingham Castle in Co Louth, Ballyseede in Tralee and Markree in Co Sligo as the Romantic Castles of Ireland collection.

The last time we met, in February, Howard was overseeing the completion of a revamped, 280-capacity ballroom at Cabra. Then came Covid.

