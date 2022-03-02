| 8.7°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Changing places: Irish B&Bs and guest houses are pivoting to create a new experience for visitors

Family life, new business pressures and guests seeking post-pandemic experiences are leading Irish stays to rethink their offerings. ‘It’s just different,’ they say...

The Old Convent Country House, Co Tipperary. Picture: Joleen Cronin Expand
Longueville House, Co Cork Expand
Sea View House, Doolin, Co Clare. Picture: Mike Mulcaire Expand
Hanna's Close Holiday Homes, Co Down Expand
Sea View House, Doolin, Co Clare Expand

Close

The Old Convent Country House, Co Tipperary. Picture: Joleen Cronin

The Old Convent Country House, Co Tipperary. Picture: Joleen Cronin

Longueville House, Co Cork

Longueville House, Co Cork

Sea View House, Doolin, Co Clare. Picture: Mike Mulcaire

Sea View House, Doolin, Co Clare. Picture: Mike Mulcaire

Hanna's Close Holiday Homes, Co Down

Hanna's Close Holiday Homes, Co Down

Sea View House, Doolin, Co Clare

Sea View House, Doolin, Co Clare

/

The Old Convent Country House, Co Tipperary. Picture: Joleen Cronin

Chrissie Russell

“It was a little bit of a difficult decision to make but the pandemic convinced us,” says Niall Hughes. “In 2021, our new lodges were really, really successful, but the B&B was lagging behind. So we decided we’d switch the B&B to a high-end lodge as well, and that’s what we’ve been doing all winter.”

Niall and his wife, Darra, have run Sea View House, an award-winning B&B in the picturesque village of Doolin, Co Clare, for 25 years. They’ve welcomed a steady stream of guests from all over the world into their home, where picture windows look out on breathtaking views over the Ailie River and Atlantic Ocean.

Most Watched

Privacy