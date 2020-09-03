| 17.4°C Dublin

Stay and Spend scheme Q&A: How do I claim? How much can I save on my staycation?

Details of Ireland's 'Stay and Spend' scheme, designed to boost tourism in the off-season, have landed. Pól Ó Conghaile answers your questions.

Pól Ó Conghaile

A new stimulus means staycationers will be able to claim up to €125 in tax credits for money they spend in restaurants, hotels and other businesses. Here's what we know about how it works.

What is Stay and Spend?

'Stay and Spend' is a new scheme that will allow taxpayers claim back 20pc of their spend on accommodation, food and non-alcoholic drink in hotels, restaurants and other qualifying businesses up to a maximum of €625.

