Stay and Spend scheme Q&A: How do I claim? How much can I save on my staycation?

A new stimulus means staycationers will be able to claim up to €125 in tax credits for money they spend in restaurants, hotels and other businesses. Here's what we know about how it works.

What is Stay and Spend?

'Stay and Spend' is a new scheme that will allow taxpayers claim back 20pc of their spend on accommodation, food and non-alcoholic drink in hotels, restaurants and other qualifying businesses up to a maximum of €625.

How much or little do I have to spend?

You have to spend at least €25 per person in each transaction to qualify for the 20pc tax rebate. You can spend up to a maximum of €625 (including VAT) over the lifetime of the scheme - i.e. availing of a maximum €125 in tax credits.

For married couples who are jointly assessed, the maximum spend will be €1,250 (giving €250 in tax credits).

When does it start?

The scheme runs from October 1 to April 30.

How do I claim?

Proof of spend has to be verified by providing receipts.

To do this, you need to take photos of your receipts and upload them via the Revenue Receipts Tracker mobile app, up to the cap of €625.

Wait. There's an app to download?

Yep. You can find the 'Revenue Receipts Tracker' app in the Apple Store or Google Play Store, the Government says.

Note that registering for the scheme by downloading the app requires you to provide your name and PPS number - i.e. you need an income tax or USC liability against which the tax credit can be set.

You can also submit receipts via annual tax return, if you prefer.

What happens then?

Revenue will provide an income tax credit of up to €125 (ie. 20pc of €625) per taxpayer, or €250 in the case of a married couple, jointly assessed, in your end of year balancing statement.

So I won't get the money back straight away?

No. Taxpayers will get the benefit of the credit in the year after the expenditure is incurred.

What if I don't have pay enough tax to benefit?

You can still avail of the relief against your USC contributions.

What exactly can I claim back on?

Relief is available on accommodation and food, including soft drinks. In the case of food, consumption on the premises is required.

And booze?

Nope. The scheme does not include alcohol.

What if a bill is split among friends?

"Where a bill is split between two or more customers, each customer should receive an individual receipt. This receipt should show the share of expenditure incurred by each customer," the Government says.

What kind of businesses qualify?

Hotels, restaurants, B&Bs and pubs are among those mentioned today. However, tourist attractions and activity providers appear to be excluded (apart from any food and beverage services) - which will almost certainly be a bone of contention both within the industry and among holidaymakers.

What's the point of the scheme, anyway?

The aim is to encourage people to go out for a meal or take a staycation to support a sector on its knees.

“The hospitality industry is undoubtedly one of the worst affected by the public health measures which have had to be imposed to stop the spread of the virus," An Taoiseach, Micheál Martin, said today.

Tourism and hospitality account for up to 10pc of all Irish employment, and as many as 200,000 tourism jobs are now at risk due to the pandemic, according to a recent sectoral report on the industry.

How can I check who is listed?

Revenue will keep a list of participating businesses by county at this link.

As more businesses sign up, they will also start to advertise their participation, and you can expect to see a flood of 'Stay and Spend' special offers launch in the coming days and weeks.

I'm a tourist business. How can I apply?

The scheme only applies to VAT registered food and accommodation providers that are also accredited/registered with relevant official bodies - e.g. Fáilte Ireland and the HSE Environmental Health Service.

Businesses can now register with Revenue through its ROS website. There is more detailed information at this link.

What has the reaction to the scheme been like?

The tourism industry is torn on this one.

On the one hand, any stimulus is to be welcomed, and it's certainly likely that the Stay and Spend scheme will encourage some degree of extra cashflow in a bleak off-season.

However, the scheme also appears quite convoluted, is complex to redeem, is limited to accommodation and food businesses, and would appear to favour people who can afford to pay more - i.e. up to the €625 threshold.

Eoghan O'Mara Walsh, CEO of the Irish Tourist Industry Confederation, said:

"It is bewildering that Department officials did not consult with industry in the design of this incentive and we urge them to amend the scheme quickly so that it proves to be an effective stimulus.“

And what does Government say?



The government says it is just one part of the July Jobs Stimulus, which also includes the wage subsidy schemes and the recent reduction in the VAT rate from 23pc to 21pc.



What happens next?



Tourism Minister Catherine Martin has asked Fáilte Ireland to commence a national campaign across radio and press - starting this Saturday, September 5 - to explain and raise awareness of the scheme.

To find out more about the scheme, visit Revenue.ie.

