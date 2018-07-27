Had enough of the heatwave? Looking to escape the kids for a cool, adults-only break by the Arctic Circle this winter?

Sleep beneath the stars in a glass igloo? Irish tour operator launches new, adults-only break

Lapland isn't just for Santa Claus, you know.

Irish tour operator Sunway has launched a new, adults-only winter holiday experience - with accommodation in a private glass igloo.

The luxury winter break whisks customers from Lapland's Rovaniemi Airport for a two-night adventure beneath the stars - and if you're lucky, the Northern Lights - 10km north of the city at Santa's Igloos on the Arctic Circle.

Northern Lights at Santa's Igloos Arctic Circle, Lapland Santa's Igloos Arctic Circle, Lapland Santa's Igloos Arctic Circle, Lapland Santa's Igloos Arctic Circle, Lapland

And the price?

You may need Santa himself to help out for this one - the two-night package costs a whopping €2,399pp based on two adults sharing.

However, similar to Sunway's Lapland holidays (which start from €979/€819pp for one-night trips), there's more to the bill than meets the eye.

The package includes return flights, a reindeer sleigh ride through a winter forest, a husky farm experience, snowmobile safari, and some meals.

Guests will also get to venture into the Arctic Circle during a crossing ceremony performed by a Shaman, visit Santa Claus Village, and enjoy a private meeting with Father Christmas... before he sets off on his annual adventures.

“After twelve years of selling Lapland trips, we know the product inside out," Tanya Airey, Sunway's Managing Director, told Independent.ie Travel.

"We’ve listened to our customers feedback throughout the years and this year we are delighted to launch the new Adult Only Lapland trips."

Despite the high prices, Lapland sales are up 10pc on 2017, Airey adds.

Sunway's two-night, adult-only glass igloo adventures depart Dublin on December 1, 3, 5, 9, 11 and 15.

You can learn more at sunway.ie/lapland.

Online Editors