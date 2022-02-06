| 6.2°C Dublin

Verbier is full of drama – from spectacular scenery to banjaxed knees

Two years ago Catherine Murphy had to be airlifted off a Swiss mountain after suffering a bad knee injury while skiing. She recently returned, determined to ski again

Catherine Murphy was hurt on the slopes in Verbier, Switzerland, but knew she had to ski once more. Picture by Yves Garneau Expand
Catherine Murphy at the top of Mont Fort Expand
Hôtel de Verbier has a cocoon-like cosiness Expand

Catherine Murphy at the top of Mont Fort

Hôtel de Verbier has a cocoon-like cosiness

Catherine Murphy

For more than 30 years, skiing has been my passion. Both the sport and mountain lifestyle have become so important to me that, if it’s not too corny to say, they have changed the course of my life. I have skied as often as possible and in as many places as possible, often throwing caution to the financial wind to feed my need.

But recently, because of injury and lockdown, my feelings for snow have been seriously tested. In February 2020, I partly tore the anterior cruciate ligament in my right knee while skiing a high altitude itinerary in the Swiss resort of Verbier, a route that had been blasted to make it avalanche safe but left un-groomed to provide an off-piste experience.

