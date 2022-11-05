Hitting the slopes in Schladming – why Austria is so popular with Irish ski holidaymakers

My face is red, I’m pumping sweat and my legs feel like they’re on fire. Looking over my shoulder, I see the incredibly steep, mogul-laden slope I’ve just come down. What the hell was I thinking? One mistake and I could have been rolling to the bottom, my skis and poles lost forever in the snow.

As a pretty average skier — I spend most ski trips desperately trying to keep up with a former instructor who was once asked to join the Irish ski team — I chalk it off as an achievement to have even made it down Planai’s famous black slope number one. As I arrive under the Skygate at the end of the run, which brings you into the Austrian town of Schladming, I’m just glad to be alive.

Costing €2m to build and completed in 2013 for the Alpine World Ski Championships, the Skygate includes a viewing area of the slope for VIPs. The idea is to give every skier who gets to the bottom the feeling that they’ve crossed a finishing line. And it works.

Skiing is back. Having been forced off the slopes and disrupted during the pandemic, skiers are determined to get back on the pistes again. Topflight, who I travel with, says Irish bookings are “exceptionally high with many dates already sold out”, and that people are leaning toward half-board and quality. “Whatever else people are compromising on, it is certainly not their ski holidays.”

The old mining town of Schladming, in the Styria region, is its newest featured resort, and it doesn’t disappoint. Reaching a relatively modest 1,906m at its summit, I find Planai full of wide-open slopes that are a dream to ski down. Even late in the season, with temperatures reaching 21C, the snow at this Austrian resort can remain powdery, save for near the very bottom.

There are a nice range of red and blue slopes, areas that are perfect for beginners, and a snow park. The black run is also the venue for the Schladming Nightrace, an event that takes place in January in front of 50,000 people.

Schladming itself is every bit the fairytale winter wonderland. It has plenty of bars for après-ski, as well as places to eat. And it has an interesting history — a mining town dating from the 14th century — some of it depicted in pictures on the ornate window shutters of the buildings.

One such shutter story tells of a group of miners who, after one successful day in the mine, became rowdy and ended up, among other unsavoury things, mistreating a bull. A lady who had witnessed their behaviour placed a curse that no good would come of it — they all died when the mines flooded.

The ski resort town is also home to Schladminger beer which, according to our guide on the trip, is a favourite with Austrian bodybuilder turned actor turned one-time California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Apparently, the Austrian icon used to order one crate of the stuff to be shipped over to his home in the US every month — or at least so they say.

Tobogganing in Hochwurzen. Picture: René Eduard Perhab

A second day on the slopes takes us to the Hochwurzen for a day of snow trekking and tobogganing, about which I am reasonably apprehensive.

It turns out I needn’t have been.

Hurtling down the mountain’s 7km-long track on a wooden toboggan that steers like a cruise ship was far more fun than I’d imagined. It’s like go-karting on the snow and, coming to the end of the run — one of the longest of its kind in the Alps — it was impossible not to be grinning from ear to ear.

Later, a snow trek was similarly a happy surprise. Strapping strange spiked plastic contraptions to my feet (think tennis rackets crossed with bear traps) and going for a walk up the steep sides of a mountain is not something someone on a ski holiday would necessarily seek out.

But I loved it.

You get to see the mountain from a whole different perspective, accessing areas you’re unlikely to venture on skis and with more time to take in the breathtaking sights. Picture rugged, snow-capped mountains reaching into the sky, peppered with an evergreen forest. Something about being on foot up here gives it a different feel.

I’ve been to many different places skiing in Austria and elsewhere over the years, but Schladming is among my favourite for the general atmosphere. It’s a pedestrianised town, small enough so that you can get anywhere on foot, but big enough to mean there is plenty to do après-ski.

It’s also littered with bars and friendly, welcoming locals, playing everything from the ubiquitous techno-polka remixes of classic songs found in Austria’s ski resorts to more laid-back classics.

One pub owner, on discovering he had an Irish contingent in the house, treated us to a full night of The Boomtown Rats, The Pogues, U2 and more.

If you are considering booking a ski holiday this season, bear in mind that prices rise over school holidays — an additional Austria flight has already been added for the February mid-term due to demand. As always with skiing, those hitting the pistes off-peak will find lower prices.

As for accommodation, we stayed in the central and convenient Hotel Neue Post in Schladming. There is a wellness spa, with facilities such as an infrared sauna if you’re into that kind of thing. It was another surprise — a full-frontal experience that I was not quite expecting.

Far as we have come from prudish notions, sitting completely exposed in a hot room full of similarly exposed strangers is where some may draw the line. You have been warned!

I prefer pumping sweat out on the slopes.

Don’t miss

Try a visit to the Sky Walk viewing platform during your visit, set 2,700m high. On a clear day, you can experience breathtaking views right across to Slovenia’s Triglav mountains as well as the Czech border.

Do it

Luke travelled to Schladming with Topflight, which offers seven-night packages from December 24 to March 1 this season. topflight.ie

He stayed at the three-star Hotel Neue Post, in the centre of town.

Prices start at €1,185pps with return flights from Dublin, transfers, seven nights’ half-board at the Hotel Neue Post, 20kg baggage, taxes and the services of a Topflight in-resort manager.

Ski-pack elements and classes are extra. You can also choose to travel from Cork or Belfast International Airport.